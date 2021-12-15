IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse. Starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and several surprise names from past Spider-Man films.
• “Nightmare Alley” (R): An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe, and directed Guillermo del Toro.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG-13): Tom Hardy springs into action as the lethal protector Venom when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) transforms into the evil Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams.
• “The Card Counter” (R): An ex-military interrogator turned gambler is haunted by the ghosts of his past when he takes an angry young man with him on the casino trail seeking to execute a plan for revenge on a military colonel. Starring Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.
• “The Last Duel” (R): Based on actual events, Ridley Scott directs this drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Hungry? A prison in Perry, Georgia, called in an order at the local McDonald’s on Nov. 9 that stunned employee Brittani Curtis, Fox5Atlanta-TV reported. The prison ordered 1,600 McChickens, 1,600 McDoubles and 3,200 cookies — and needed them in four hours. “No lie, ya girl is TIRED,” Curtis posted on TikTok after helping to fulfill the order, which cost about $7,400. She said the prison often orders from the fast-food restaurant, but it’s “usually never such short notice, though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.