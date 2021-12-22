IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Matrix Resurrections” (R): To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Also with Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
• “Sing 2” (PG): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show in this animated adventure with the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Tori Kelly.
• “The King’s Man” (R): In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans.
• “A Journal for Jordan” (PG-13): 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Directed by Denzel Washington
• “American Underdog” (PG): The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. With Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “No Time to Die” (PG-13): Daniel Craig returns for one final time as James Bond as Cary Joji Fukunaga (HBO’s “True Detective”) becomes the first American to direct the franchise. In this one, Bond has left active service but his peace is short-lived as a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist puts him on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Also starring Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.
• “The Many Saints of Newark” (R): In this “Sopranos” prequel, young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in New Jersey’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Starring Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Ray Liotta.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! Twenty-year-old Lucy Battle of Burnley, England, nearly threw out the baby with the bathwater ... er, with the sofa, recently. Battle posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace about her sofa, with the caption “Need gone today,” but she accidentally posted a photo of her 7-month-old son, Oscar, rather than of the furniture, Leeds Live reported. “I just somehow managed to upload the wrong photo ... I didn’t expect it to go so far!” Battle said. One user commented, “Can I swap for a teenager?” But Battle isn’t budging: “I don’t want to give away my child.”
