• “Cyrano” (PG-13): Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
NEW YEAR, NEW YOU?
According to the University of Scranton, Journal of Clinical Psychology, here are the most common New Year’s resolutions:
1. Lose weight
2. Getting organized
3. Spend less, save more
4. Enjoy life to the fullest
5. Staying fit and healthy
6. Learn something exciting
7. Quit smoking
8. Help others in their dreams
9. Fall in love
10. Spend more time with family
New Year’s resolution statistics
Percent of Americans who usually make New Year’s resolutions 45%
Percent of who absolutlely never make New Year’s resolutions 38%
Percent of people who are successful in achieving their resolution 8%
Percent who have some success 49%
Percent who never succeed and fail on their resolution each year 24%
People who explicitly make resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t explicitly make resolutions
Length of resolutions
Resolution maintained through first week 75%
Past two weeks 71%
Past one month 64%
Past six months 46%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
It’s a Living: Hasan Riza Gunay, known as Turkey’s one and only stress coach, has a unique method for easing his clients’ angst: He lets them hit him (and doesn’t hit back), Oddity Central reported. After a decade in the business, though, Gunay is ready to train someone to take his place. “Most of my clients suffer from depression or panic attacks,” he said. “I would like to train other potentially interested people ... and hand over my gloves to the new generation.” Gunay said around 70% of his clients are women whose strength is equivalent to that of boys 12 to 14 years old, so he doesn’t worry about getting hurt. And he wears protective gear, sometimes accompanied by a photo of the person the client is unhappy with.
