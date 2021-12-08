IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “West Side Story” (PG-13): Director Steven Spielberg presents a new look at the classic 1957 musical, which explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Cry Macho” (PG-13): A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood ) takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.
• “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG): This animated feature focuses on Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, whose malfunctions launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.
• “Copshop” (R): On the run from a lethal assassin (Gerard Butler), a wily con artist (Frank Grillo) devises a scheme to get detained in a small-town police station — but when the hitman schemes his own way into arrest, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.
• “Dear Evan Hansen” (PG-13): In this film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical. Ben Platt plays Evan Hansen, a high school senior with a social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Also starring Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 7:30 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) (Freeform)
• 8 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Get Down: Cable network BET broke a Guinness World Record in Harlem by recruiting 536 people to dance in the world’s longest soul train line. The line included original dancers from the “Soul Train” TV show, as well as a marching band and hundreds of local residents. A Guinness official was there to make sure participants followed the rules, including dancing “in pairs for at least 40 feet to qualify as a soul train.” The group took the record from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, which gathered a 426-person soul train line in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.