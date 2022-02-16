IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Uncharted” (PG-13): A street-smart thief (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago. If the pair can work together to decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion.
• “Dog” (PG-13): Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Eternals” (2021): Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. Starring Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.
• “Wolf” (R): A young man who believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body, eats, sleeps, and lives like the animal — much to the shock of his family. When he is sent to a clinic for treatment, he undergoes increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies and meets a mysterious and alluring animal-bound peer named Wildcat.
LIST-MANIA
All-Time Best-Selling Vehicles
Throughout the history of the automobile, these 15 cars have collectively been the most popular models ever sold.
1. Toyota Corolla: 44M+ vehicles
2. Ford F-Series: 40M+ vehicles
3. Volkswagen Golf: 30M+ vehicles
4. Volkswagen Beetle: 23M+ vehicles
5. Lada Riva (Russian): 19M+ vehicles
6. Honda Civic: 18M+ vehicles
7. Ford Escort: 18M+ vehicles
8. Opel/Vauxhall Corsa (Europe): 18M+vehicles
9. Honda Accord: 17M+ vehicles
10. Ford Model T: 16.5M+ vehicles
11. Ford Fiesta: 15M+ vehicles
12. Volkswagen Passat: 15M+ vehicles
13. Chevrolet Impala: 14M+ vehicles
14. BMW 3-Series: 14M+ vehicles
15. Ford Focus: 13M+ vehicles
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: When Olivia Crump tried to leave her apartment in Milledgeville, Georgia, on Dec. 28, she was surprised to find a crucial structure missing: the stairs to the ground floor. According to the Daily Mail, Crump said the management company did not notify her about the stairs being removed for construction. “It was impossible to get down without climbing over the ledge with a ladder or scaling the side with a decent drop below,” she said. She and her dog were trapped in the apartment for about four hours, during which the dog almost had an accident. While Crump doesn’t plan any legal action, she did note that the absence of stairs could be a fire hazard.
