Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.