IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Jackass Forever” (R): Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends, the original Jackass crew return for another round of wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some new cast. With Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Eric André.
• “Moonfall” (PG-13): A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, three unlikely heroes mount a last-ditch mission into space, only to find that they might have prepared for the wrong mission. Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley and Michael Peña.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13): When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and (spoilers) much of the original cast.
• “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG): A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size in this CGI-adventure fantasy.
WHAT TO WATCH
• “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu): You won’t be able to take your eyes off of the stunning transformations of Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in this addictive limited series re-telling of how a stolen sex tape launched Anderson and Lee’s private lives into a cultural obsession. (Three episodes are released today with one episode a week for the next five weeks on Hulu.)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: Police were called to investigate on Jan. 15 after a motorist on the M11 in Ely, Cambridgeshire, England, spotted what they believed were the sneakered feet of a dead person rolled up in a carpet in another car. A law enforcement spokesperson explained, however, that the feet belonged to “a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming who was on his way to a themed birthday! Thankfully, this was a false alarm.” Metro News reported that the driver was advised to “avoid such circumstances occurring again.”
