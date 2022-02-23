IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Studio 666” (R): Rock band The Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their next album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. With Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin.
• “Cyrano” (PG-13): Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “House of Gucci” (R): When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto.
• “The King’s Man” (R): In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans.
• “American Underdog” (PG): The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. With Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin.
• “The 355” (PG-13): When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: Diners eating on the deck at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were plunged into the Intracoastal Waterway when the deck partially collapsed on Jan. 21. NBC6 South Florida reported that three people swam to a nearby boat, where they were pulled out of the water, and two of them went to the hospital with minor injuries. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the dock had apparent signs of decay and areas that had visibly been recently repaired.
