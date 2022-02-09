IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Death on the Nile” (PG-13): While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer and more.
• “Blacklight” (PG-13): Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.
• “Marry Me” (PG-13): When a music superstar (Jennifer Lopez) learns, moments before her vows, that her fiance has been unfaithful, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty before impulsively deciding to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd instead.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “King Richard” (PG-13): Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into sports history as tennis superstars. Also starring Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn.
• “Encanto” (PG): A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her extraordinary family without magical powers in this animated adventure from Disney Studios.
• “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (R): When a pharmaceutical giant makes an exodus, it leaves a city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth and make it through the night.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: When Olivia Crump tried to leave her apartment in Milledgeville, Georgia, on Dec. 28, she was surprised to find a crucial structure missing: the stairs to the ground floor. According to the Daily Mail, Crump said the management company did not notify her about the stairs being removed for construction. “It was impossible to get down without climbing over the ledge with a ladder or scaling the side with a decent drop below,” she said. She and her dog were trapped in the apartment for about four hours, during which the dog almost had an accident. While Crump doesn’t plan any legal action, she did note that the absence of stairs could be a fire hazard.
