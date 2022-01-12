IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Scream” (R): Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons the mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Jack Quaid.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Dune” (PG-13) Accamied director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Arrival”) helms this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and many more.
• “Halloween Kills” (R): Laurie Strode and her family (Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer) joins a group of other survivors of the first rampage by Michael Myers who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Myers down, once and for all.
• “Spencer” (R): In 1991, the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana (Kristen Stewart) decides to leave her marriage to Charles.
LIST-MANIA
Top Google searches
Google recently released its list of top searches for 2021. Here are the top news results in the U.S.
1. Mega Millions
2. AMC stock
3. Stimulus check
4. Georgia senate race
5. GME
6. Dogecoin
7. Hurricane Ida
8. Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
9. Afghanistan
10. Ethereum price
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Lovin’ It: McDonald’s locations in Guangdong and Shanghai, China, are testing new in-store seating: exercise bikes. A spokesperson said the bikes are part of McDonald’s Upcycle for Good initiative, which promotes sustainability, United Press International reported. They generate electricity, which customers can use to charge their devices. Oh, and they help customers stay healthier while gobbling a Big Mac and fries.
