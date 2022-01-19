IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Redeeming Love” (PG-13): Set against the backdrop of the California gold rush of 1850, the story centers on Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.
• “The King’s Daughter” (PG): King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature. Starring Pierce Brosnan and William Hurt.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Addams Family 2” (PG): To reclaim the bond with their children, Morticia and Gomez decide to cram everyone into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation In this animated sequel. With the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.
• “Last Night in Soho” (R): In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, an aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.
LIST-MANIA
Top Moving In States
Moving company United Van Lines has released its annual movers study, which analyzes internal customer data.
According to the study, Americans were on the move to lower-density areas and to be closer to their families. Here are the top 10 states for moving in 2021.
1. Vermont
2. South Dakota
3. South Carolina
4. West Virginia
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Oregon
9. Idaho
10. Rhode Island
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awwwwww: Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. Just 15 minutes later, at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her grand entrance, according to NBC Bay Area. Twins born in different years are a rarity, with the chances being about one in 2 million. “What an amazing way to start the new year!” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias.
