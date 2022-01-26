STAY HEALTHY
Germiest Places in Schools
Germs have a major presence in home room and other part of your child’s school. Study up on these germ-heavy locations, according to Redbook.
• Desks. If they’re not in the cafeteria eating lunch or running around the gym, students are spending a lot of time at their desk. It’s no wonder why these surfaces are often listed as things that must be disinfected to help stop the spread of influenza and other illnesses.
• Computer keyboards. Being touched by lots of hands and not many cleaning supplies is a bad recipe that creates lots of bacteria. Researchers who looked into the germiest places in schools found that computer keyboards were actually dirtier than toilet seats.
• Sinks. Between bacteria-covered sponges and faucets that are teeming with germs from the dirty hands that last touched them, sinks are a hotbed for influenza, salmonella, and E. coli.
• Waste baskets. If they’re not often emptied enough, tissue-filled waste baskets can spread influenza and other illnesses.
• Doorknobs and handles. Everyone has to touch a doorknob, even students who don’t wash their hands. Studies have shown that a contaminated doorknob can infect half of an environment like an office in mere hours.
• Books. Anything handled by many students is going to be at risk to spread influenza and streptococcus, but books can also be home to bugs and their eggs.
LIST-MANIA
Cleanest cities in America
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked nearly 90 of the biggest U.S. cities across four key categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to determine which are the cleanest cities in America.
1. Norfolk, Va.
2. Overland Park, Kan.
3. Virginia Beach, Va.
4. Columbus, Ohio
5. Charlotte, N.C.
6. Greensboro, N.C.
7. Pittsburgh, Pa.
8. Nashville, Tenn.
9. Hayward, Calif.
10. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Plot Twist: Since 2016, the publishing world has been baffled by a fake insider who tricks authors or editors into sending him unpublished manuscripts, then apparently just keeps them for himself. On Jan. 5, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Filippo Bernardini, 29, was arrested on wire fraud and identity theft charges related to the mystery. ABC News reported that Bernardini, who works for Simon & Schuster in London, allegedly collected hundreds of unpublished works, including those of well-known authors and a Pulitzer Prize-winner. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
