IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The 355” (PG-13): When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan and Penélope Cruz.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Antlers” (R): In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with one of her enigmatic students, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.
• “Black Friday” (R): A group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite infected shoppers on the eve of Black Friday shopping.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions
Personal-finance website WalletHub has compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 57 key metrics from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook to determine the best cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.
1. Scottsdale, Ariz.
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Irvine, Calif.
5. San Diego
6. Salt Lake City
7. Overland Park, Kan.
8. Plano, Texas
9. Fremont, Calif.
10. Austin, Texas
123. Indianapolis
132. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art: Roughly 300 men and women volunteers gathered in the desert near the Israeli city of Arad, where they took off all their clothes and painted their bodies white for a project by photographer Spencer Tunick, the AP reported. For about three hours, they posed and repositioned themselves for Tunick as he shot photos to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea. “I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this,” Tunick said. Organizers hope the project will bring attention to preserving the Dead Sea, and Israeli tourist officials hope it will bring visitors to the country.
