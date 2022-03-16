IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “X” (R): In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.
• “The Outfit” (R): A master English tailor (Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in Chicago in order to survive a fateful night.
• “Umma” (PG-13): Amanda (Sandra Oh)and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “West Side Story” (PG-13): Director Steven Spielberg presents a new look at the classic 1957 musical, which explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno.
LIST-MANIA
Most valuable sports teams
According to the most recent rankings by Forbes magazine, these are the world’s most valuable sports teams.
1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL) - $5.7B
2. New York Yankees (MLB) - $5.25B
3. New York Knicks (NBA) - $5B
4. FC Barcelona (soccer) - $4.76B
5. Real Madrid (soccer) - $4.75B
6. Golden State Warriors (NBA) - $4.7B
7. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) - $4.6B
8. New England Patriots (NFL) - $4.4B
9. New York Giants (NFL) - $4.3B
10. Bayern Munich (soccer) - $4.2B
37. Indianapolis Colts (NFL) - $2.85B
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: Toddler Locklan Samples of Roswell, Georgia, looks “like a little rock star” with his nearly white hair that stands straight out from his head, People reported. But it was only by chance that his mom, Katelyn, discovered what causes Lock’s unusual locks: uncombable hair syndrome. After hearing about the syndrome, the Samples visited a specialist at Emory Hospital, who said she’s only seen one case in 19 years. But after tests, they confirmed that Lock had the condition, which causes hair to grow with a soft and very breakable texture. Katelyn said she rarely has to wash his hair, because it doesn’t get greasy, and she hardly brushes it because it’s so fragile. “I just try ... not to mess with it unless I have to. It brings a smile to people’s faces,” she said.
