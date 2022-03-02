IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Batman” (PG-13): When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Andy Serkis.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Belfast” (PG-13): Kenneth Branagh directs this tale of a young boy and his working class family experience during the tumultuous late 1960s. Starring Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”), Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench.
LIST-MANIA
Best States for Singles
Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Factors ranged from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.
1. California
2. New York
3. Florida
4. Texas
5. Pennsylvania
6. Illinois
7. Massachusetts
8. New Jersey
9. Wisconsin
10. Virginia
29. Indiana
WHAT TO WATCH
• The finish line is in sight on the season finale of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
• “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” wind down their latest seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
• 1980s pop idol Richard Marx guest stars as himself on a new episode of “The Goldbergs.” 8 p.m. ABC
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: A French dad in the town of Messanges was desperate to limit his kids’ internet time, so he employed the use of a scrambler, which blocks connection to the web. Unfortunately, the powerful tool also blocked the connections of the rest of the town and beyond — and now he faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $34,000. Authorities said the unnamed man just wanted to block the internet between midnight and 3 a.m., but when neighbors started reporting their outages, the local service providers investigated.
