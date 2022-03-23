IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Lost City” (PG-13): A reclusive novelist who writes about exotic places in her romance novels sets off on a book tour with her handsome cover model and gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Nightmare Alley” (R): An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe, and directed Guillermo del Toro.
LIST-MANIA
Least Expensive Large Cities for Lawn Irrigation
Keeping your grass green through irrigation can cost a lot of green. But it can set you back even more, depending on the price you pay for water and the climate in your region.
On-demand outdoor services site LawnLove.com ranked the 50 major U.S. cities for lawn irrigation based on the average water bill vs. the typical yard size to measure residents’ average monthly utility expense on outdoor water.
1. Chicago
2. Columbus, Ohio
3. Philadelphia
4. New York
5. Omaha, Neb.
6. Baltimore
7. Washington, D.C.
8. Louisville, Ky.
9. Detroit
10. Portland, Maine
29. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Check, Please! Michael Spressler, 58, of Brick, New Jersey, thought he had broken a tooth when he bit into a raw clam and felt something hard in his mouth during a Presidents Day weekend visit to his favorite Jersey Shore seafood restaurant, The Lobster House. “I thought one of my molars cracked,” Spressler said. But instead of one of his own pearly whites, Spressler found a perfectly round white pearl. “I’ve been eating clams all my life. This is the first time this ever happened to me,” Spressler said. Indeed, the odds of finding a pearl in a clam are said to be roughly 1 in 10,000, and The Pearl Source website says the little gem, which Spressler’s wife, Maria, would like to have set in a piece of jewelry, could be worth anywhere from $50 to $100,000.
