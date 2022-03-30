IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Morbius” (PG-13): Jared Leto stars as biochemist Michael Morbius in this spin-off movie in Sony Picture’s shared Spiderverse that includes “Venom.” Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, Dr. Morbius tries to cure himself but inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Sing 2” (PG): Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show in this animated adventure with the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Tori Kelly.
• “Marry Me” (PG-13): When a music superstar (Jennifer Lopez) learns moments before her vows that her fiance has been unfaithful, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty before impulsively deciding to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd instead.
LIST-MANIA
Least Populated Counties
There are currently 3,007 counties spread out spread out disproportionately across the U.S. Data collected by World Atlas has determined the counties with the fewest residents.
1. Kalawao County, Hawaii - 86
2. Loving County, Texas - 169
3. King County, Texas - 272
4. Kenedy County, Texas - 404
5. Arthur County, Neb. - 463
6. Blaine County, Neb. - 465
7. Petroleum County, Mont. - 487
8. McPherson County, Neb. - 494
9. Yakutat Borough, Alaska - 579
10. Grant County, Neb. - 623
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ooohhh-kkkaaayyyyy: Some romantic relationships are full of drama and strife, so maybe Sandra, 28, of Budapest, Hungary, has come up with a better model. According to Oddity Central, Sandra has fallen for Luffancs, a plastic model of an airplane. After breaking up with her latest human boyfriend in January, Sandra bought Luffancs for $660 and fell madly in love. “I don’t know why I love him, I just love him,” she said. Sandra works in the aviation industry and is around airplanes every day, but says she will never cheat on Luffancs. In fact, she doesn’t know if she’ll ever date another human being. “Planes are more reliable as partners,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.