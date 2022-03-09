STAY HEALTHY
Germiest Places in Schools
Germs have a major presence in home room and other part of your child’s school. Study up on these germ-heavy locations, according to Redbook.
• Toys. While hard toys such as blocks can have bacteria on their surface, plush toys like stuffed animals are even more of a menace—as they’re tough to clean and can absorb liquid that may contain germs.
• Art supplies. Hands-on items, especially those that are shared by many students, can always be counted on for potentially harmful bacteria. Considering that art supplies are not only shared by multiple students, but entire classes, they’re very much a candidate to spread influenza and other illnesses.
• Gym equipment. Balls, mats, pinnies — you name it. Almost everything that’s involved in P.E. class is not only shared, but sweated on. A lot. Consider that even more motivation not to get hit during dodgeball — you’ll want to avoid those bacteria-covered balls at all cost.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Matrix Resurrections” (R): To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Also with Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
• “A Journal for Jordan” (PG-13): 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Directed by Denzel Washington.
• “Redeeming Love” (PG-13): Set against the backdrop of the California gold rush of 1850, the story centers on Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.
LIST-MANIA
States with Best Dental Health
Personal finance website WalletHub compared the U.S. across 26 key indicators of dental wellness from the share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.
1. Wisconsin
2. Illinois
3. District of Columbia
4. Minnesota
5. Connecticut
6. North Dakota
7. Michigan
8 Idaho
9 Massachusetts
10. New Jersey
17. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art? The Associated Press reported on Feb. 10 that a bored security guard at an art gallery in Ekaterinburg, Russia, lent his own artistic hand to an avant-garde painting by Anna Leporskaya, adding “eyes” to two of the three faces in the painting “Three Figures.” The Yeltsin Center revealed that the vandalism occurred on Dec. 7, and the painting was returned to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it, for restoration. The guard, who worked for a private company providing security, used a ballpoint pen to make the small circles. The unnamed guard could face up to three months in prison.
