• “Eternals” (2021): Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. Starring Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.
• “Spencer” (R): In 1991, the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana (Kristen Stewart) decides to leave her marriage to Charles. (limited release)
• “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (G): Ryder and the pups are called to nearby Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers
As we find ourselves between Halloween and Thanksgiving, Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked the best cities for pumpkin lovers. They compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, looking for easy access to pumpkin patches, lots of pumpkin-related events, and high community interest, as well as cities with plenty of bakeries and coffee shops.
1. Portland, Ore.
2. Worcester, Mass.
3. New York, NY
4. Philadelphia
5. Jersey City, N.J.
6. Pasadena, Calif.
7. Bridgeport, Conn.
8. Seattle
9. Orlando, Fla.
10. Aurora, Ill.
159. Indianapolis
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: Animal control officers were called to a home in San Mateo, California, on Oct. 3 to rescue a stranded tarantula on the roof. But according to the Peninsula Humane Society, when the officer climbed up to capture it, she instead found an old Halloween decoration. “It looked like it had been up there for a while,” said Buffy Tarbox, communications manager for the Humane Society. “Everyone thought it was real.” The fake spider turned up for a few days on various desks at the Humane Society offices, then hit the circular file.
