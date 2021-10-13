IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Halloween Kills” (R): Laurie Strode and her family (Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer) joins a group of other survivors of the first rampage by Michael Myers who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Myers down, once and for all.
• “The Last Duel” (R): Based on actual events, Ridley Scott directs this drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Free Guy” (PG-13): A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) discovers he is actually a background player in a brutal, open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story — one he rewrites himself. Also starring Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery.
• “The Green Knight” (R): This fantasy adventure tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men, while contending with ghosts, giants and thieves.
WHAT TO WATCH
• TODAY: It’s a night of super heroics as “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” kick off new seasons. In the opener, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, with a destroyed Waverider. Later, Batwoman continues doing everything she can to keep the streets of Gotham safe. (8 and 9 p.m., The CW).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: Monsignor Stephen Rossetti of Washington, D.C., is an exorcist and licensed psychologist and counselor who is warning Catholics that demons have figured out how to send threatening text messages to their targets. The Daily Star reported that Rossetti claims to have “three cases in which demons have texted the team and/or the family of the possessed person. All were high-value targets with high-ranking, powerful demons involved.” For example, one text read, “Her torments start now, priest ... all night.” Rossetti points to a long history of demons influencing technology, such as flickering lights and TVs.
