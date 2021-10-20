IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Dune” (PG-13) Accamied director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Arrival”) helms this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and many more.
• “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG): This animated feature focuses on Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, whose malfunctions launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Old” (PG-13): In this M. Night Shyamalan-directed film, a family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.
• “Snake Eyes” (PG-13): Henry Golding stars in this origin story of a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan and taught the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.
• “The Protege” (R): Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge while becoming entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton).
• “Joe Bell” (R): The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise and Morgan Lily.
• “The Night House” (R): A widow (Rebecca Hall) begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.
LIST-MANIA
The Scariest cities in America
According to the Shadowlands Haunted Places Index, a website known for their freakishly extensive catalog of spooky sites, these are the large U.S. cities with the highest concentration of haunted sites per 100,000 people:
1. Savannah, Ga. - 14.6 per 100,000
2. Pittsburgh - 13.0
3. Laredo, Texas - 12.5
4. Salt Lake City - 11.3
5. Salem, Ore. - 10.8
5. South Bend - 10.8
7. Honolulu, Hawaii - 10.5
8. Orlando, Fla. - 10.0
8. Dayton, Ohio - 10.0
10. Springfield, Mo. - 9.5
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Crime Report: Kristin Levine of Bristol, Connecticut, was the victim of a porch pirate on Aug. 23, but the thief was a little unusual: It was a black bear who walked across her driveway with an Amazon package in its mouth, NBC Connecticut reported. Fortunately, the bear wasn’t much interested in the contents (toilet paper) and dropped the item in her neighbor’s yard. “I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable, so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine said.
