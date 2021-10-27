IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Antlers” (R): In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with one of her enigmatic students, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.
• “Last Night in Soho” (R): In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, an aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.
• “The French Dispatch” (R): Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories. Starrring Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, and Timothée Chalamet. (limited release)
• “Passing” (PG-13): In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Suicide Squad” (R): Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty convicts join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at a remote, enemy-infused island in this ensemble comic book movie from writer/director James Gunn. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and many more.
• “Stillwater” (R): Unemployed roughneck (Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit.
• “Don’t Breathe 2” (R): In this sequel set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
LIST-MANIA
The best Halloween candy
CandyStore.com used survey data from over 17,000 customers along with lists of candies from reputable websites to come up with the best Halloween candy to give or receive in 2021.
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. M&Ms
3. Skittles
4. Snickers
5. Sour Patch Kids
6. Kit Kat
7. Twix
8. Hershey Bar
9. Butterfinger
10. Nerds
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Beyhan Mutlu, 50, who lives in the Bursa province of Turkey, was reported missing on Sept. 28 after he wandered away from friends while they were drinking. Later, a search party was convened to look for Mutlu, and he joined the group as a volunteer, not realizing they were looking for him. When volunteers began shouting his name, the lightbulb went on. “I am here,” Mutlu told them, according to Fox News. Police gave him a ride home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.