IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG-13): Tom Hardy springs into action as the lethal protector Venom when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) transforms into the evil Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams.
• “The Addams Family 2” (PG): In this animated sequel, Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram everyone into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. With the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.
• “The Many Saints of Newark” (R): In this “Sopranos” prequel, young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in New Jersey’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Starring Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Ray Liotta.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Forever Purge” (R): All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end, forcing families to band together and fight back as the U.S. begins to disintegrate around them.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Country Music Fans
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com ranked over 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across five key factors that make up a strong country music scene including radio stations, concerts, performance venues and Google search trends.
1. Nashville, Tenn.
2. Las Vegas
3. St. Louis
4. Salt Lake City
5. Grand Rapids, Mich.
6. Knoxville, Tenn.
7. Tulsa, Okla.
8. Birmingham, Ala.
9. Atlanta
10. Denver
135. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Don’t Eat This: A piece of wedding cake from the 1981 marriage of Lady Diana Spencer and Charles, Prince of Wales, sold at auction in western England on Aug. 11 for $2,565, CNN reported. The 28-ounce hunk of confection was taken from one of 23 cakes made for the occasion and features a coat-of-arms, a silver horseshoe and a leaf spray. The piece was apparently given to Moyra Smith, a staffperson for the Queen Mother, at the time of the wedding. Since then, it was kept wrapped in plastic inside a cake tin. After 40 years, auctioneer Chris Albury bragged, “It’s an object that’s going to last.”
