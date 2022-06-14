A collection of things only available to subscribers on days we don't publish a physical newspaper.
DEAR ABBY
Recovering alcoholic feels helpless as cousin implodes
DEAR ABBY: I was an alcoholic. I have been sober since 1994. I live with my elderly aunt and assist her while working in ministry. Her son lives with us and is, basically, a hopeless alcoholic. He drinks all day and lies on the couch. I know that if this continues, it will be fatal.
We have tried to get him into two or three rehabs, and I can’t count how many times he’s been to the hospital for detox. After his last stint in rehab, he came back and was drinking again three days later. Because I don’t know what else to do, I have committed myself to saying, “Well, if he wants to drink himself to death, there’s nothing I can do.”
Am I doing the right thing or IS there something else I can try? I mean, it’s not my house, so I can’t throw him out. I don’t even broach the subject with my aunt anymore. — CONFLICTED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR CONFLICTED: Congratulations for hanging onto your sobriety. I can only imagine the stress you are experiencing watching your cousin drink himself to death. If at all possible, it might be beneficial to you if you found other living arrangements while assisting your aunt.
Your aunt — not you — as well-meaning as she may be, is her son’s enabler. Her passivity is partly responsible for what’s happening to her son, not you. You have done everything you can, and you cannot save him from himself. Your aunt may need counseling to help her break the unhealthy pattern that has been set with her son. Please suggest this to her. I hope she is receptive.
DEAR ABBY: My friend has this habit of phoning me while she is walking her dog or driving somewhere. To put it bluntly, she calls when she is otherwise engaged and biding her time until she finishes the walk or reaches her destination.
When she walks “Gonzo,” I have to contend with his barking, her admonishing Gonzo for pulling on the leash, or the wind, which makes it difficult to hear her. When she’s driving, the connection is often iffy. She has done this for years, but recently it has started to seriously annoy me. I wish she would call when she’s sitting in a quiet room and not preoccupied with something else. Is that too much to ask? How can I politely tell her this? — TICKED OFF IN TEXAS
DEAR TICKED OFF: It shouldn’t be too hard. “Politely” tell her you would prefer she NOT call you while she’s walking Gonzo or driving — particularly the latter because it’s dangerous and you would hate to have her miss her exit or get into an accident because she was distracted. THEN tell her you prefer talking with her when she’s in a place that’s safe to talk and she’s not distracted. If she persists after that, ask when she’ll be home, suggest you talk “later” and hang up.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) is 91. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies) is 77. Former President Donald Trump is 76. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Actor Will Patton is 68. Singer Boy George is 61. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 53. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 44. Actor-singer Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 34. Actress Lucy Hale is 33. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 31. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 30.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stabilize your life. Fewer risks will ease stress. Plan your path carefully. You’ll discover what makes you happy once you take a minimalist approach to life. A change in circumstances is within reach, but you must begin the process. Take nothing for granted and expect to do the work yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll get what you deserve if you give your best effort. An attentive attitude will help you pick out any flaws that may hold you back. Rely on your energy and mastery to help you get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Intuition and emotion will lead to assumptions and poor decisions. Use your imagination productively to work toward a satisfying goal. A physical change will lead to compliments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take better care of yourself and your reputation. A sudden change of plans can damage your position if you are all talk and no action. Put your heart and soul into everything you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your power of persuasion will win support. An issue will arise if you or someone you work alongside isn’t honest, straightforward or careful when handling responsibilities. Verify information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend time with a friend or relative. Discuss issues that can influence your relationship. Look over shared expenses or joint ventures, and consider the pros and cons before you make a move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Lighten up and share your thoughts and feelings. The changes you implement will help you discover what’s possible. Put a budget in place that will encourage you to make positive adjustments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Working with those who can help you advance will be beneficial. A change at home will push you to take on a new project or share something special with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be secretive. If you overreact, it will be hard to get what you want. Consider the logistics of a situation or a plan; use your charm and know-how to convince others to help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t dawdle, or you’ll fall behind. Maintain where you are rather than stretch for something that isn’t attainable. Adjust your plans and use your intelligence to set priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Embrace fitness and lifestyle changes. Be thorough, but keep your plans secret until you have tested every adjustment you want to make. A new look or image will attract attention.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll gain momentum by focusing on what matters. Being well-informed will help you find solutions. A rational approach will help you gain respect and support from influential people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be tempted to try to impress someone, but you must resist indulgence. Be willing to follow through before you make promises or sign up for something that conflicts with your routine or beliefs.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bond. High Bond: Irvine, California, police were tipped off on May 17 by neighbors to a suspicious vehicle belonging to Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, of Garden Grove. The 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 looked innocent enough, but, as NBC4-TV reported, it had some unusual features that James Bond might have appreciated. “The suspect vehicle was something out of a 007 movie,” police posted on Instagram. “Officers discovered a device that would flip the vehicle’s license plate with the push of a button and an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle’s gas tank.” They also found burglary tools, evidence of ID theft and stolen property. The pair were arrested on multiple charges and held for bail. Low bail.
