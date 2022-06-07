A collection of things only available to subscribers on days we don't publish a physical newspaper.
DEAR ABBY
Stepfather has never been treated with much respect
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been the stepfather of two girls for 18 years. They are 22 and 24 now. My wife and her ex-husband adopted them at birth. When they were 2 and 4, he had an affair and left them for a woman who had two children.
Why do these two girls look at HIM as their dad when I have been the one who has always been here for them? They have never shown me much respect, yet the man who adopted them and then left them and their mother for another family they regard as their dad and respect him. — HURT AND FRUSTRATED
DEAR HURT: You have my sympathy. This may have happened because their mother never explained to them that the person who left them failed to fulfill the father role he had promised, and the man who raised them — you — IS their dad. She also failed to insist they treat you with the respect you deserved. If there is blame to be laid, I blame her for this, not them.
DEAR ABBY: I am writing regarding my husband’s obituary. He died suddenly a year ago. Because of shock, anxiety and pressure to get his obit into the newspaper before the weekend, I rushed it. I had never written an obituary before. My dear sister-in-law helped me, and we finally finished it at 4 a.m. Since then, I have been unhappy and uncomfortable with it. It wasn’t thorough or personal or loving. It was “just the facts,” and I have always wanted to redo it. I also included some things I regret. What are your thoughts on my revamping and re-submitting another version to the area newspaper his obituary appeared in? — REDO IN THE EAST
DEAR REDO: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Contact the newspaper and ask that question. I have seen “In Memoriam” items published long after the deceased has been buried. If you feel it would comfort you, it couldn’t hurt to ask.
DEAR ABBY: My sister’s job requires her to make presentations to professional groups. When she used the word “irregardless” in a conversation with me, I told her the correct word is “regardless.” I genuinely did not want her to embarrass herself in a professional setting.
Yesterday, she used the word “irregardless” again when we were talking. Should I correct her again, or let it go? This situation is complicated by the fact that I have asked her to stop constantly correcting me, although her corrections don’t usually involve grammar or word usage. — UNSURE IN FLORIDA
DEAR UNSURE: You told your sister once that the word she used was incorrect. In light of your history with her, if you repeat it, she may think you are trying to one-up her and resent it. (In cases like this, no good deed goes unpunished.)
P.S. Many people make this mistake, so hold a good thought. Perhaps the audience she’s making the presentation to won’t notice.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Pick up the pieces and head for the finish line. Put an end to whatever isn’t working for you and start anew. Focus on what you want to achieve and refuse to let anyone come between you and your destination. Pick your associates based on what they offer and promise to contribute to your pursuits. Pamper yourself and follow your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Revealing too much too fast will leave you in a vulnerable position. Have a strategy in place that is easy for you to follow all by yourself. Being self-sufficient will give you a needed push.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Adapt to change, then get on with your life. Look for the positive. Pursue the path that will bring the highest physical, mental and emotional returns. Embrace life wholeheartedly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Observe what’s going on around you. The competition will be fierce, so taking what you have to offer to the next level will be necessary. Pick someone’s brain, and you’ll discover valuable information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll develop an efficient way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Teach others the shortcuts you use to get things done on time. Teamwork will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your emotions under control, and you’ll avoid a scene. Stay focused on what’s important to you and gather information to make your job easier. An opportunity will come your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of responsibilities, then move along. Shared interests will bring you and a colleague closer. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Honesty is the best policy. An emotional situation will escalate if you hide your true feelings. Spend more time fixing and updating your surroundings to suit your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Address issues head-on and pursue what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Say no to anyone pushing grand plans or self-indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll face competition. Don’t let the changes someone makes get in your way. Work around any obstacle you face by trusting in your ability to get things done. Avoid taking a physical or financial risk.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Tend to creative endeavors. Refuse to let a friend, relative or peer diminish what you are trying to achieve. Seek out those offering positive suggestions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be kind to yourself. Seek the company of someone who understands you. Mull over what you are doing with your life and how you can position yourself to head in a stimulating direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins with you. Give yourself a once-over and adjust how you look and how you live. Listen to your intuition, and make decisions that please you. Take responsibility for your happiness.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Florida: At the Palm Haven Mobile Home Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, feathers were flying on May 8, The Smoking Gun reported. Christine Terman, 57, became angry that a chicken belonging to her neighbor, Lawrence Stenzel, had been defecating on the patio. So, according to the arrest report, Terman “retrieved a bucket of pee from her bathroom” and threw it at Stenzel. The bucket struck him in the face, “causing him pain,” but worse, the police report went on, “the victim was wet when we arrived and smelled of urine.” Terman fessed up to the dousing and was booked into the county jail on a misdemeanor battery charge; her boyfriend, Kevin Avery, 59, was also arrested for threatening Stenzel in the presence of the officers.
