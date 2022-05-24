A collection of things only available to subscribers on days we don't publish a physical newspaper.
DEAR ABBY
Husband’s drinking puts family at risk and marriage in doubt
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 20 years has had DUIs in the past. He has always been a binge drinker when socializing. He has been going out once a week after work for three hours, during which he drinks and then drives home. He tells me he has a couple beers, but his tab and his face tell a different story.
We have three teenagers who see his behavior, and it sets a bad example. My other worry is that he may take the kids somewhere after he gets home from his weekly outing. I have instructed them not to let Dad take them anywhere on Wednesdays (his regular bar day). I have also asked him not to drive them anywhere on Wednesdays. I make sure I work from home on that day, but all of this doesn’t seem like enough, and I want him to stop.
I have thought about divorce for this and other reasons, but I worry his drinking would get worse. I’ve also considered doing an intervention with family. I’m at the end of my rope and ready to do something, but what is the next step? — REACHED MY LIMIT IN ILLINOIS
DEAR REACHED: Step one should be to attend some Al-Anon meetings. This is an organization founded to help the friends and families of someone with an alcohol problem, which it appears your husband has. Those meetings will give you perspective. Your next step will be to figure out what divorce may mean for you and your children financially. Once you have that information, tell your husband — while he is sober and you are calm — that you have reached your limit and, unless he is willing to quit drinking, you are going to leave him. See how he reacts and, if nothing changes, follow through.
DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, my husband and I were going through a rough patch. Unfortunately, he shared all the details with his parents. We are still together going on 24 years. I was so upset when I found out he had told them our business because I loved them and knew it wouldn’t be the same.
My father-in-law acts like he loves me, but my mother-in-law doesn’t talk to me, and I haven’t received a birthday card since. On Christmas we receive a check with only my husband’s name on it. Only my daughter and my husband are acknowledged on their birthdays. I love my in-laws, and with my own parents gone, I miss just being loved. My husband thinks it’s no big deal that they ignore my birthday. Is it really no big deal? — DREADING MY BIRTHDAY NOW
DEAR DREADING: I disagree with your husband. That his parents continue to punish you because he tattled about your marital problems IS a big deal. And now the tattler should tell his folks it’s time to bury the hatchet and welcome you back into the fold. If he’s not man enough to do that, then some sessions for YOU with a licensed marriage counselor might help you to accept the status quo. You said you want to be loved, and by that I assume you mean unconditionally. In the case of your in-laws, that may not be possible, and you may need to learn to accept it.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stand alone if that’s what it takes to get things done your way. Put your heart and soul into what matters most to you, and don’t buy into outlandish schemes that have no guarantees. Be smart when it comes to money matters, and steer clear of joint ventures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to reason, while also going your own way. Follow your heart and use your skills to promote what you want. Let your voice be heard by those who can impact your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace change and enjoy the ride. Use your skills to get ahead and to help others. Implement innovative ideas into your everyday routine. Standing out in the crowd will make you feel good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be open and receptive to what others have to say, but be resourceful about what you want to pursue. Don’t let what others do lead you astray or make you second-guess your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get out there and strut your stuff. Be part of the solution, share your thoughts and act when action is needed. Don’t limit what you can do; ask for assistance if you need it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Your discipline and persistence will pay off. Speak up and fight for what you want. Your keen perception will help you stay focused and remain mindful of what others need and want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path that you find most inviting. Looking at something from a different angle will change how you perceive yourself and your future. Change begins with you, so don’t dawdle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on home and family. Success requires a good foundation and trusted allies. Romance and self-improvement are in your best interest. Encourage everyone to do their best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to evaluate what’s happening. Don’t get into a no-win situation. Keeping the peace will help you get things done and save face. Anger and revenge are wastes of time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your strategy, and you’ll come up with an alternative plan that will help you sidestep situations and people detrimental to what you are trying to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t lose sight of your target. Establish what you want to do and speak to those who can help your dreams come true. Don’t hesitate when you know in your heart that change is in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace and finish what you start. Your relentless attitude will draw others to your side and help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to come between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Leave nothing to chance and be ready for unexpected changes or interference. Know what you want and prepare to do whatever it takes to get it. A personal improvement will give you confidence.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Now Hiring: Tired of mild winters and modern conveniences? Looking for a new gig? We know just the job for you! The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust charity is accepting applications for seasonal positions at its Port Lockroy base in Antarctica. The base is in need of personnel to take on several duties, including running a post office and monitoring penguins. Other open positions include base leader, shop manager and general assistant to work at the gift shop and post office from November 2022 to March 2023. The base was established in 1944 and is located on Goudier Island in the Palmer Archipelago, west of the Antarctic Peninsula. Besides average seasonal temperatures of -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) and minimal hours of darkness each day, living conditions for the workers will include limited power with no running water or internet access. Job seekers outside the U.K. can apply, but they must have the right to work in the U.K. The deadline for applications is 7:59 p.m. EDT on April 25.
