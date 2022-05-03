A collection of things only available to subscribers on days we don't publish a physical newspaper.
DEAR ABBY
Man’s true colors shock his longtime girlfriend
DEAR ABBY: I am a 58-year-old, never-married woman with a 22-year blue-collar career. I own a home and will retire with benefits many people dream of.
I’ve recently ended a relationship with a man I’ve known since childhood. I truly love him. The problem is that he had been stealing from me. I confronted him several times, but finally had to involve the police. Now, he has flattened my tires and repeatedly dented my cars.
My question is this: Is there more than one right person for everyone? How long will it take me to recover from a broken heart, if ever? His vandalism and my huge financial loss keep me away from this whack job. How well do you really know anyone? — DISILLUSIONED IN WASHINGTON
DEAR DISILLUSIONED: Inform the police that your ex-boyfriend is continuing to retaliate because you reported him. There is no timetable for healing from a broken heart, but take it from me, it DOES happen. I firmly believe there is more than one “right person” for everyone. You do not truly love HIM. What you love is the fantasy that he’s the only right person for you.
We get to know the significant people in our lives — both male and female — by observing them over a long period of time and watching how they treat others. You should not keep your distance from this man only because of his vandalism and the money he has cost you, but also because he has anger problems he seems unable to control. Surely those character flaws showed themselves before he started acting out on you. Think back on the little things you may have chosen to ignore, and you may recognize that I’m right.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I married as teenagers 40 years ago. Our children are adults, and most people consider us a perfect couple. My wife has had several affairs over the years, some she has admitted to and others I have stumbled across. For the most part, they have been physical only, with no emotional attachment. Twenty years ago she had a passionate affair with a younger man. It ended when he broke it off to be with someone else. I didn’t know about it at the time.
A year ago, she found out he’s single again and invited him back into her life. Now, she’s openly seeing him. She’s telling me they are “just friends” and she “needs his company because only he understands her.” I believe if he had a better job and financial outlook, she would leave me in a minute.
I can’t stand the thought of losing the love of my life, but I also can’t keep living with her knowing I play second fiddle in her heart. She refuses counseling because she doesn’t see this as a problem. Should I give her more time (a year already) or file for divorce? — CONFUSED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR CONFUSED: You have given your wife enough time to come to her senses. You state that she refuses counseling and you believe she would leave you in a minute if he made more money. That means she is staying with you only because of the lifestyle you provide. I do think there should be some counseling — for YOU. It will provide insight and emotional support as you contemplate divorce.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stop fidgeting; if you feel restless, make changes that challenge you to grow. Take responsibility for your happiness. Stop dreaming and start making the life you want to live. Be willing to go the distance to achieve things that will boost your morale.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stand up for your rights and make yourself heard. Take the initiative and put your plans in motion. Make decisions and act on them with passion and clarity. Anger will get you nowhere.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what’s doable and stop worrying about things you cannot alter. A positive attitude will help you achieve what you set out to do and get you the backup you will need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t scrimp when it comes to meaningful pursuits. Explore the possibilities and let your imagination run wild, but don’t let your emotions spin out of control. Don’t be rattled by any setbacks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time with people who stimulate your mind and offer enlightening perspectives on life, love and happiness. What you share will change how you think and help you choose a suitable path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Absorb what others say, and it will help you understand the best way to gain approval, respect and the assistance required to get what you want. Consider what you can do to move things along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop dreaming and start doing. How you perceive situations and handle money will be crucial. Cut your costs by doing things yourself instead of hiring someone to do things for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An unexpected change will work in your favor. Refuse to get overwhelmed by what you have no control over. Concentrate on the things and people who make you feel good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A low profile and patience will help you navigate your way through the ups and downs you encounter. Put more thought into your appearance, health and lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a walk down memory lane, attend a reunion or reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Look for innovative ways to make the most of what you have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Say no to changes that don’t suit your needs, and do your own thing. Build a solid foundation for what you have planned. Invest in your surroundings. Now’s the time to go for broke.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t share secrets. Put your energy where it will do some good. A change of heart will help clear up uncertainty and encourage you to do what’s best for you. Clear up financial problems.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy to good use, and it will help you control your emotions. Refuse to let others get to you. Go about your business, and let your accomplishments speak for you.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Let Someone Else Eat Cake: A birthday party for an employee at Gravity Diagnostics in Kentucky cost the company $450,000, but it wasn’t an expensive cake and decorations that ran up the bill, WLKY-TV reported. The employee, whose birthday fell on Aug. 7, asked the office manager days before to forgo the usual celebration because such affairs trigger his anxiety disorder, and “being the center of attention” would cause him to suffer a panic attack. However, the manager went ahead with planning a lunchtime to-do in the break room, which caused the guest of honor to flee to his car to eat his lunch. The next day, the birthday boy was called into a meeting and scolded for his reaction and was later fired “because of the events of the previous week,” according to a lawsuit he filed against the company. In the suit, the former employee said the company didn’t accommodate his anxiety disorder and caused him to suffer a “loss of income and benefits and emotional distress and mental anxiety.” The Kenton County jury agreed and awarded him the six-figure amount.
