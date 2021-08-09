Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.