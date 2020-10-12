Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.