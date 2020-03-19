Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Foggy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.