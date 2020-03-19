DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Fresh or frozen vegetables?
You might wonder if frozen vegetables are more wasteful for the environment, since they have be kept frozen from the factory, in the store and at home in your own freezer. The answer is, it depends. Researchers say frozen food can have a lower carbon footprint in comparison to fresh food, since it leads to less food waste at home; most people completely use up frozen food when cooking. But if you don’t waste any food when you buy fresh, then go that route. Because when you add the extra packaging, processing and, yes, the electricity to keep things frozen, fresh wins — IF you use it all up.
Get bar of soap to last longer
Ever wonder what you could do to keep a bar of soap from dissolving so quickly in the shower? Turns out, you need to let a fresh bar of soap “cure” for a few weeks before using it. Many bars of soap are made from a liquid mixture that needs to dry out, or cure, in order for it to be denser, harder and longer-lasting. All you have to do is unwrap the soap you have and let it sit somewhere for six to eight weeks. When you buy multiple bars of soap, unwrap them right away so you’ll have harder soap when you need it.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular Breakfast Foods
Public opinion website Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best breakfast foods. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Bacon
2. Pancakes
3. Belgian Waffles
4. French toast
5. Hash browns
6. Scrambled eggs
7. Fruit
8. Eggs and bacon
9. Omelette
10. Toast
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Clever: An unnamed 47-year-old Italian woman convicted of fraud in 2017 in Sicily has been on the run since then, The Guardian reported, eluding authorities by hiding in convents. The woman moved to the northern regions of Italy and phoned convents pretending to be a sister “looking for help and claiming she was severely ill,” investigators said. As she moved from convent to convent, she changed her identity, duping nuns who trusted her and thought her to be kind. Finally, a Benedictine nun grew suspicious and phoned police, telling them her stories were “full of contradictions.” Authorities verified her identity and arrested her. She now faces further charges of claiming false identity.
