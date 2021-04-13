DEAR ABBY
Man’s tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don’t understand why. I’m a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.
It had been about 10 years since my last one, but I decided to get another one. Telling my wife about wanting another one was awful. My wife of 28 years hates tattoos. We have terrible arguments every time I get one. I have covered my entire upper body. (Other than my hands, none of them are visible while I’m wearing my work clothes.) I love them.
I just returned home with roses tattooed on my hands, and my wife is ready to leave me. She says I have gone too far with all my ink. I’m a responsible and respectful person. I don’t drink, smoke, gamble or have any destructive vices. I’m highly regarded as a leader and role model at my school.
Friends, colleagues — even strangers — compliment me on my tattoos. However, you would think my tattoos and I are the devil in my wife’s eyes. Am I the problem, or is her perception of tattoos the issue? Please, any advice would be greatly accepted. I can’t understand her stance on this. — ART IN LAS VEGAS
DEAR ART: It is your body, and you have the right to do what you want with it. While not everyone is a fan of body art, I assume that you had tattoos before you and your wife married. It is possible that over the years, when you told your wife you were getting more, knowing her feelings about it, it came across to her as disrespectful of her feelings. As you have acquired more and more, it may have felt to her like one insult piled on another.
Having never spoken with your wife, I can’t guess her reason for talking about leaving you, but it’s important you ask why those roses were the last straw. (Am I correct in assuming there’s no place else on your “canvas” that hasn’t been illustrated?)
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 20-plus years. His mother has never liked me. I have never done anything to her or her husband.
My father-in-law passed away two years back, and my mother-in-law is older. If something happens to her, how am I supposed to react? I know I have to be there for my husband. My husband and I get along wonderfully, but at the same time, I would feel like a hypocrite if I went to her funeral. We haven’t spoken in over a year.
Other family members have repeated things she has said about me as well as my family. I put up with her behavior for years. I only quit talking to her or going around her a year ago. — HATES HYPOCRISY IN MICHIGAN
DEAR HATES: Funerals are for the living. Do not succumb to the temptation to use your mother-in-law’s as a platform to demonstrate your dislike of her. Attend the funeral and comfort your husband, who likely will be hurting and need your support. And when you do, ABOVE ALL, refrain from humming, “Ding, Dong, the Witch is Dead.”
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Sorvino is 82. R&B singer Lester Chambers is 81. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 79. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 76. Singer Al Green is 75. Actor Ron Perlman is 71. Actor William Sadler is 71. Singer Peabo Bryson is 70. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 58. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 57. Actor Ricky Schroder is 51. Singer Lou Bega is 46. Pop singer Nellie McKay is 39. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 39. Actress Allison Williams is 33
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stay focused and be receptive to possibilities. When one door closes, another will open. Learn to go with the flow, and you will find it easy to get ahead. A steady pace forward will make a lasting impression on people who can help you advance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A situation will not be what it appears. Don’t jump to conclusions or lose sight of your goal. Do your own thing, and focus on success, peace of mind and happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Impulse is the enemy. Plan your actions and dedicate time to reaching your objective. Put your energy where it counts, and your income will increase. Don’t let an outsider take charge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather information before you make a move or spend money unnecessarily. Expect someone who has ulterior motives to mislead you. Think for yourself and take action based on facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll get the help you want, but before you accept it, consider what you may owe in return. Don’t put yourself in a precarious position, regardless of the temptation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop fretting over what others are doing. Consider what you want and figure out a way to follow a path that satisfies your needs. Discipline will bring opportunity and help you excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learn from experience, then proceed with confidence. Knowing what you want will make it easier for you to put whatever stands in your way aside so that you can excel. Don’t lose faith.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. Seek out information that will help you decipher who and what’s best for you. An equitable partnership looks promising. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 23) — Emotions will surface if someone rejects your ideas or opinions. Look at every angle of a tricky situation. An innovative approach will help things turn in your favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Tidy up loose ends. Focus on your surroundings and do what’s necessary to make your space user-friendly. Use what you already have to initiate positive domestic or professional changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to your friends and relatives, but do what’s best for you. Taking care of your responsibilities will help put your mind at ease and deter others from interfering.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let your emotions wreak havoc with your financial well-being. Unnecessary spending will not make you feel better. Use your intelligence and make sensible improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An unexpected change will turn out to be what’s best for you. Don’t get discouraged. Be an entrepreneur, and you will flourish.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Neighborhood Watch: Homeowners in the Quail Hollow neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, have been frustrated by a mail thief since late 2020, so when Lacy Hayes spotted a car lurking near his mailbox on Feb. 11 and saw the driver, who appeared to be an elderly woman, reach inside it, he took action. Hayes reached through the driver’s window and removed the keys from the ignition. The woman hit him with her cellphone, so he took that too, called 911, then took a picture of the driver and the tags, The Charlotte Observer reported. The driver got away, but neighbor Nicole Kern got online and, using Hayes’ photo and facial recognition software, soon found a match — a man, wanted in Greenville, South Carolina. Neighbors rejoiced when a man with the same name was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on Feb. 13 on a fugitive extradition warrant and a charge of resisting a law enforcement officer. Police declined to comment on whether the man is also a suspect in the mail thefts. The unnamed criminal was held on $2 million bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.