STAY HEALTHY
What to disinfect first: Tips for the germiest places
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve been told to “wash your hands” more times than you can count. Hand-washing is an important way to prevent the spread of illness and keep yourself healthy. However, your hands are not the only things you should be disinfecting regularly. Here are some things from Sanford Health to consider.
In the bedroom:
Pillows, sheets, comforters and quilts may not seem like a place where germs would set up camp. However, the fabric fibers allow for dirt and bacteria to stick around. Bed linens should be washed weekly.
Additionally, mattresses and box springs are breeding grounds for dust mites, so it’s important to keep an eye on those.
At work:
It’s important to remember that germs live everywhere, including your work spaces. Bring some disinfecting wipes to work and sanitize when you get a free moment. It could prevent you from getting sick and therefore missing work.
• Computer keyboards
• Computer mouse
• Coffee maker
• Writing utensils
• Chair handles
• Door handles/light switches
• Reusable coffee or water containers
Miscellaneous places:
There are many other objects that we tend to overlook but contain many germs that could cause illness.
• Pet toys/bowls
• Purses, handbags,
briefcases, backpacks
• Wallets
• Keys
• Money, such as credit cards or cash
• Washing machines
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the times: Two state attorneys general and the Food and Drug Administration are cracking down on disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, who is now the host of “The Jim Bakker Show” on cable TV. The New York attorney general’s office on March 3 sent a cease-and-desist order to Bakker, and on March 10, the Missouri attorney general filed suit against him. At issue is Bakker’s hawking of “Silver Solution,” a “medication” made from silver that supposedly cures all sorts of ailments, for use in treating COVID-19. On Feb. 12, The Washington Post reported, Bakker asked a guest on his show whether the gel could cure the coronavirus. “It hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus, and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” said “naturopathic doctor” Sherrill Sellman. In the letter, the “extremely concerned” Lisa Landau, chief of the attorney general’s health care bureau, called the segment false advertising and said it violates New York law. She gave Bakker 10 days to comply.
