DEAR ABBY
Schedules collide when mother and daughter share a car
DEAR ABBY: I am a 16-year-old girl, and I’m having a conflict with my mom over my car. Her car broke down and she needed to use mine, which is completely understandable, and I agreed. However, I have a work schedule I have to stick to, and I need my car to get to and from. I pay all the bills for it, and the title is in my grandfather’s name.
I asked her to let me use my car to get to and from work and for Valentine’s Day with my boyfriend. She seemed extremely upset by it, and now she and my stepdad continually tell me that should she EVER need the car, I have to give it to her.
While I understand she needs it to get to and from work, and I’m willing to be flexible so she can, her demand that I not use it the entire time hers is in the shop (majority of this time is on a weekend when she’s not working) is completely unacceptable because I also have responsibilities.
How do I help her understand that while she can use it for work because that is important, when I need it after her work hours, I should be able to use it because I pay for it? Must I just suck it up and let her continue using it (putting my relationship with my boyfriend at risk and possibly having to walk five miles to work in bad weather) or tell her the days I need it are absolute, and since it is my car, I will be using it? — CONFUSED IN MISSOURI
DEAR CONFUSED: While I agree with the concept of “yours” and “mine,” there are times when family has to pull together.
On the grand scale of things at this point, your mom’s responsibilities as an adult are more important than your love life. If your boyfriend thinks so little of you that your being carless on a special occasion will destroy your relationship, then that relationship isn’t destined to last forever.
If lacking access to your car means you would have to trudge five miles in bad weather to and from work, ask your stepdad or your grandfather if — in an emergency — one of them can transport you. But do not attempt to lay down the law to your mother, or I guarantee you will not like the consequences.
DEAR ABBY: There is this guy that I like a lot. I want to ask him out, but it recently came to my attention that we have a mutual ex-boyfriend. Should I bring it up or let it go? He is friends with our shared ex on Facebook, and I don’t know what to do. — GUY WITH A CRUSH IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR GUY: Once the quarantine and social distancing are lifted, ask him out. When you do, I think it would be wise to disclose this information to your crush because it will become apparent soon enough. If things move forward, there will likely be pictures posted on Facebook. If you try to sweep it under the carpet, he will think you are doing it because you have something to hide. Introduce the subject this way: “Small world, isn’t it?”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
If you spend too much time pondering over what to do, you will miss out on some valuable opportunities. Domestic matters, once resolved, will give you the freedom to adopt your lifestyle of choice. Make peace of mind a priority. Stick to the unfiltered truth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen carefully. Giving others the chance to explain themselves will make it easier for you to keep the peace. Take the high road, and you’ll have no regrets. Personal growth will lead to better decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your curiosity will get you into trouble if you don’t abide by the rules and regulations. Think twice before you get involved in something questionable. An impulsive move will limit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Money will be tight if you haven’t saved for an unexpected expense. Don’t feel you must buy someone’s love or purchase things for others. Keep your life simple and live within your means.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixing business with pleasure will put you in a vulnerable position. Don’t share personal information or give anyone insight into your feelings. Time is on your side; for now, gather information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen and observe, and you will gain insight into what others want. Fine-tune your message based on what will be accepted by the majority. There is no need for risk if you choose your words wisely.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take on a challenge, but don’t make cash donations or place a bet. Investments and joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Focus on self-improvement, fitness and expanding your knowledge.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll have trouble making up your mind. When in doubt, go back to the drawing board and do your research. Find a fresh angle on something you want to pursue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the high road, do what’s right and steer clear of joint ventures. Put your money and possessions somewhere safe. Verify any information you receive before passing it along.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take care of personal and family matters yourself. Don’t let anyone meddle or take advantage of your vulnerability. Personal improvements will lift your spirits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your plans, with the lessons of experience in mind. Don’t give in to someone playing mind games. Someone will make an unexpected move; don’t let it fluster you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do the best job possible, apply for a new position and update your skills and qualifications. Consider what you can do, and make a positive attempt to reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be bold, share your thoughts and feelings, and bring about changes that will make it easier for you to follow your heart. An adjustment at home will encourage you to be more productive.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Smooth Reaction: Vidam Perevertilov, 52, chief engineer on a supply ship sailing in the South Pacific from New Zealand to Pitcairn Island, fell overboard after finishing his shift at 4 a.m. on Feb. 16. Alone in the dark and without a life jacket, Perevertilov nevertheless started swimming toward a spot that appeared on the horizon at dawn, The Guardian reported. The spot turned out to be an abandoned fishing buoy and Perevertilov spent the next 14 hours clinging to it before being rescued by his crew, who noticed his absence six hours after he fell and were able to determine where he left the ship. Perevertilov’s son, Marat, said his father was unhurt, but exhausted, and he left the buoy in the ocean “so it could save another person’s life.”
