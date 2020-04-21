GOOD ADVICE
Mental Health Tips for Coronavirus Social Distancing
Here is a list of key practices to maintain good mental and emotional health while staying at home in efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19, courtesty of Partners in Health.
1. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing, use technology to connect widely.
2. Clear routines and schedule, seven days a week, at home — don’t go overboard.
3. Exercise and do physical activity daily, if possible.
4. Try learning and intellectual engagement — from books, reading, limited internet.
5. Think positive family time — working to counter negativity.
6. Alone time, outside if possible, but inside if needed; but remember, don’t isolate.
7. Give focused meditation and relaxation a try.
8. Remember the things that you really enjoy doing — things that you can do in this situation, and find a way to do them.
9. Limit exposure to TV and internet news; choose small windows and then find ways to cleanse yourself of it.
10. Bathe daily, if possible, to reinforce the feeling of cleanliness.
LIST-MANIA
World’s Happiest Cities
The annual World Happiness Report has just been released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations. It looks at the state of global happiness in 156 countries, ranking countries based on income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.
1. Helsinki, Finland
2. Aarhus, Denmark
3. Wellington, New Zealand
4. Zurich, Switzerland
5. Copenhagen, Denmark
6. Bergen, Norway
7. Oslo, Norway
8. Tel Aviv, Israel
9. Stockholm, Sweden
10. Brisbane, Australia
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Business Insider reported the U.S. Navy installed new toilet and sewage systems on two of its aircraft carriers — the Nimitz-class USS George H.W. Bush and the newer USS Gerald R. Ford — but found they “reportedly cannot withstand demand without having problems.” Frequent clogs require the Navy to “acid flush” the sewage systems “on a regular basis,” each flush costing $400,000, a Government Accountability Office review indicated. The carriers house a crew of more than 4,000 people.
