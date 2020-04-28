GOOD ADVICE
Mental Health Tips for Coronavirus Social Distancing
Here is a list of key practices to maintain good mental and emotional health while staying at home in efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19, courtesty of Partners in Health.
Things to remember:
• Things will get better eventually, and back to normal; the world is not collapsing (don’t go “catastrophic”).
• Most people are good, and people are going to persevere and help each other
• You’re tough, you’ve overcome challenges before; this is a new one.
• This is a particularly strange and unprecedented situation; humor helps once in a while.
• If having obsessive or compulsive thoughts related to the virus, or the broader uncertainty, wash your hands once, and then remind yourself that anxiety is normal in this scenario. But the mind also can also play tricks on us. Try to breathe and move the internal discussion on.
• Live in the moment, think about today, less about the next three days, even less about next week; limit thinking about the next few months or years, for now.
LIST-MANIA
Least populated states
Here is a list of the least populated states in the U.S. along with their most recent numbers, According to data from worldpopulationreview.com. Wyoming, with fewer than 600,000 residents, has a negative growth rate of almost 1% per year.
1. Wyoming (572,381)
2. Vermont (627,180)
3. Alaska (735,720)
4. North Dakota (760,900)
5. South Dakota (892,631)
6. Delaware (975,033)
7. Rhode Island (1,056,738)
8. Montana (1,074,532)
9. Maine (1,342,097)
10. West Virginia (1,778,070)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
How the World Has Changed: Recent sunny weather in the Czech spa town of Lazne Bohdanec, where sunbathing naked is allowed, brought out more than a hundred eager sunbathers — nude and not — but police were soon on hand to warn they still needed to wear face masks, as ordered by the Czech government, reported the Daily Mail. “Citizens can be without clothes in places designated for this purpose, but they must have their mouths covered and must observe the numbers in which they can go out into nature,” police spokeswoman Marketa Janovska told local media. “We understand that many people do not have a garden and want to ventilate in the countryside,” she added. About half of the 150 people were not wearing masks, but no fines were issued.
