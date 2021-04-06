DEAR ABBY
Unguarded comment may cause brothers to break permanently
DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others’ feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.
A couple of months ago while we were talking, the subject of sexuality came up, and I told him I find the fact that he is gay “disgusting.” I know it was a poor choice of words. I merely meant to say that I, myself, am and always have been totally heterosexual. I have never had any sexual interest in members of my own sex. I never meant my comment to be judgmental of my brother or anyone else.
I left several messages apologizing for anything I said that he found objectionable. Now, when I try to contact him, he doesn’t answer my phone calls.
Abby, I miss my brother. I truly love him, and I don’t want to lose all contact with him. If you have any advice for me, please give it to me. I’m desperate and can think of nothing I might be able to do to restore our relationship. Please help me. — FEELS LIKE A FOOL IN WASHINGTON
DEAR FEELS LIKE: I have never understood why so many straight people spend so much time obsessing about what gay people might be doing behind closed doors. THAT, to me, is disgusting.
I’ll be frank. After what you said to your brother, he would have to be a saint to forgive you. He is doing what emotionally healthy people do, erasing a negative influence from his life. You can continue trying to apologize by penning a heartfelt letter of apology and remorse, promising to never use those words again, and sending it to your brother. But if he continues to be unreceptive, you will have to live with it.
DEAR ABBY: I met a man online seven months ago. We hit it off right away. I checked to make sure he wasn’t a “catfisher” and everything checked out. We talk on the phone at least twice a day, Facebook Messenger and video chat. He sent me a card for my birthday along with some money.
I have developed strong feelings for him, and he has told me he loves me. He has told me many times he wants to meet, but we couldn’t do it because of the pandemic. He’s a jewelry designer trying to get his business back up before he loses it. He’s afraid to lose everything.
I don’t know what to do. Should I keep waiting or just stay friends with him? We really care about each other, but circumstances prevent us from meeting. — BROKENHEARTED IN NEW YORK
DEAR BROKENHEARTED: Because “circumstances” prevent you from meeting this man in person, try HARD to regain your balance and stay friends. Although you think you know him, until you finally meet in person, you really don’t. Even if you confirmed he works in jewelry design, he may still be hiding something from you. Often when a significant other keeps making excuses not to meet, there’s a good reason for it and not always what you want to hear.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 83. Movie director Barry Levinson is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 74. Actress Marilu Henner is 69. Actor Michael Rooker is 66. Rock singer-musician Black Francis of The Pixies is 56. Actress Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor-producer Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 49. Actor Zach Braff is 46. Actress Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 45. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 31.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Set your sights on what excites you. Be innovative, believe in yourself and do whatever it takes to achieve happiness. Put your heart and soul into life, love and being the best you can be. Love and self-improvement are favored. Embrace optimism.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on those you trust for input. Running your ideas by people who offer encouragement along with common sense will help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have a clear picture of how you want to proceed. A change made in haste will be met with obstacles. Thorough research will prevent negative results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time. Size up your situation and make things happen. A chance to get ahead is coming, and preparation will help build the confidence you need to dazzle the powers-that-be.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on what you need to do to succeed. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your professional responsibilities. Focus on contracts, money and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Press people for answers. Use your communication skills to your advantage. Get the lowdown, and make decisions based on the facts you receive. A partnership that can help you advance looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a virtual class or set up an online interview. Take action if you want to bring about change. Don’t make excuses when it’s up to you to make things happen. Don’t play the blame game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities, and free up time to enjoy with a loved one. Don’t make unnecessary purchases. Fitness and physical improvements are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put everything in place before you leap into action. Understanding what’s possible will help you avoid a costly mistake. An innovative plan will require a strict budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional matter will cause you to overreact if you aren’t careful. Size up whatever situation you face, and put a strategy in place that will eliminate outside interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition if you initiate a change without going through the proper channels. Look for a positive way to get others on board, and you’ll get the support you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on what you can do to add to your security. A moneymaking opportunity looks promising. Don’t miss out because you’ve taken on too many responsibilities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your plans secret, and you’ll avoid a disagreement. Do something energetic if you feel stressed or anxious. Don’t make a premature move in an emotional situation.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Multitasking: Northern California plastic surgeon Scott Green surprised officials in Sacramento Superior Court on Feb. 25 when he appeared for a traffic trial via videoconference from what appeared to be an operating room, the Sacramento Bee reported. As clicks and whirs of medical equipment and suctions could be heard in the background, a courtroom clerk questioned his whereabouts, and Green, dressed in hospital scrubs, admitted, “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.” Despite Green’s repeated assurances, Court Commissioner Gary Link was skeptical: “I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you’re in the process of operating ... I don’t think that’s appropriate.” The trial was rescheduled for later in March. California’s Medical Board said in a statement it was investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.