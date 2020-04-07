STAY HEALTHY
Foods to boost your immune system during coronavirus
Maintaining a healthy diet to help boost your immune system may give you an edge during the fight against COVID-19. Here are nine expert-approved foods to pick up at the store, courtesy of CNBC:
• Red bell peppers reign supreme when it comes to fruits and vegetables high in vitamin C. One cup of chopped red bell peppers contains about 211% of your daily value of vitamin C. That’s about twice more than an orange.
• Broccoli is packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants that support our immune system. It also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that can help fight off bacteria and viruses.
• Chickpeas contain a lot of protein, an essential nutrient made of amino acids that help grow and repair the body’s tissues. Chickpeas are also packed with zinc, which helps the immune system control and regulate immune responses.
• Strawberries are another great source of vitamin C for strengthening your immune system.
• Garlic is packed with health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and reducing risk of heart disease. Garlic’s immunity-boosting abilities can help fight off some infections, and has even been shown to help ward off a common cold.
• Mushrooms. While sun exposure is the best source of vitamin D, it can also be provided by some foods, including mushrooms. The “sunshine vitamin” can help enhance the absorption of calcium, which is good for bone health, and may also protect against some cancers and respiratory diseases.
• Spinach is rich in vitamin C and full of antioxidants that help shield our immune cells from environmental damage. Plus, it has beta carotene, which is the main dietary source of vitamin A — an essential component of proper immune function.
• Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which are good bacteria that can help promote a healthy gut and immune system and are effective for fighting the common cold and influenza-like respiratory infections.
• Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E, which works as an antioxidant and helps boosts the immune system. Just one ounce of dry-roasted sunflower seeds can give you 49% of your daily value of vitamin E.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Lesson Learned: Taiwan has strictly cracked down on its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, using GPS on phones to monitor the movement of those in quarantine. One man got a particularly costly lesson when he violated the quarantine to go clubbing, AFP reported. The unnamed man, who was required to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from Southeast Asia, was charged $1 million Taiwanese (about $33,000 US) after he was found at a Taipei nightclub on March 22. Authorities deemed his night out “malicious,” and the New Taipei mayor, Hou Yu-ih, warned, “I will not be soft-handed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.