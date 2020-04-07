Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.