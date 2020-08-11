DEAR ABBY
Law enforcement officer feels judged by some in the family
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been together since we were 16, married for 25 years. Her parents took me in as a teenager, and her family has been my family ever since.
I’m the kind of person who loves everyone equally. I will bend over backward for someone in need and have done so for my wife’s family many times.
Over the last few years, my wife’s brother, nephew and niece have turned against me. They’ve called me controlling, hateful and racist. I am none of those. I am, though, a law enforcement officer and a Christian. My wife’s brother is a convicted felon, and her niece went to one of those anti-everything colleges.
This has created a rift in the family and caused my wife and me to feel hated and isolated, which has ruined family gatherings and holidays. How can I fix this? What can I do to help them see me for who I am, instead of their biases based on my religion and occupation? — REALLY NOT LIKE THAT
DEAR REALLY NOT: There is nothing you can or should do to erase their biases. From your description, you have done enough good deeds for your in-laws to have shown them the kind of person you are.
You have mentioned only your brother-in-law the felon and his radicalized daughter. Where does the rest of the family stand on this? If they are joining in and allowing you to be isolated, quit trying to impress them. Instead, spend your time with people who like, understand and accept you for who you are and don’t look back. Your brother-in-law and his kids will come looking for you as soon as they need something else from you, but when they do, I sincerely hope you’ll resist the temptation to buy your way back in.
DEAR ABBY: I work closely with a woman who is 21 years younger than I. We are both single. Because of our age difference and professional relationship I am not looking to date her. However, over the last couple years I have developed romantic feelings for her.
I converse with her by asking questions about movies she likes, books she reads or what she did the previous weekend. Her answers are usually short and without elaboration. I even share with her things that I do in my life, but never once in the five years I have known her, has she ever initiated a conversation with me or asked me about my life. She acts differently with other male co-workers. She does things for them, smiles at them and seems genuinely interested in their conversation. It really stings every time I see her socialize with others and ignore me. What can I do to get out of this psychological rut I am in? — STUCK IN ILLINOIS
DEAR STUCK: Your co-worker may have picked up on the fact that you are attracted to her and it is not reciprocated, which is why she keeps your relationship strictly formal and work-related. I am sure this stings, and for that you have my sympathy.
You now must do what everyone else in your situation does, which is concentrate on meeting women who are available. You are not going to find what you’re looking for in your workplace. What’s going on is not healthy for you or conducive to a productive work environment. If you can’t quell that crush on her, you may have to change jobs so you won’t have to work so closely with her — or at all.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Actress Viola Davis is 55. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53. Actress Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 52. Actress Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 44. Actor Chris Hemsworth, below, is 37. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actress Alyson Stoner is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Focus on what you can do this year. Put your time, thoughts and energy into learning and improvement. Don’t make drastic changes for a while. Carefully make adjustments that will help you reach your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change that takes place at work or in your community may be surprising, but acceptance is in your best interest. Branch out, and try something new and exciting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Follow the rules. Don’t let anyone railroad you into something that doesn’t sit right with you. Do your due diligence, gather the facts and be ready to make adjustments if someone gets in your way. When one door closes, another will open.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make your surroundings more accommodating. Clear a space for the projects you want to get underway. If you need help, rely on someone who is always supportive and willing to do his or her part on your behalf.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you do will make a difference. Choose to let your actions speak for you, and allow your dedication to prevail. Use your imagination, and associate with people who share your sentiments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the initiative, and follow through with your plans. Having the proper documents in order and your plan in place will give you the edge you need over a rival or opponent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s best to find a way to keep the peace by finding an alternative way to reach your goal. Mixing the old with the new will be more acceptable to someone who doesn’t like change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel that you must accommodate someone who is not heading in the same direction. Assess your situation, and do what feels right. You have to look out for your interests if you want to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Personal improvements will make you feel good and garner attention and compliments that will boost your confidence. Hard work will lead to a chance to delve into something new and exciting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Channel your energy into work, getting along with your peers and rethinking some of recent decisions. Don’t hesitate to ask for a favor if it pertains to work and advancement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set high standards, and put your energy into projects that make you feel passionate. Find people who stimulate your imagination and encourage you to explore new territory.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts and plans secret. It’s best to put everything in place before you share anything with others. Work with what you have, and do the best you can.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Separate work from pleasure. There is no point in fighting a losing battle. Stick to what is possible, and do what you can. An energetic exercise will be uplifting.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Repeat Offender: Devin Roberts, 32, of Bardwell, Kentucky, caught the attention of local media after being arrested three times in one week. Carlisle County Sheriff’s deputies first encountered Roberts on June 23, WSIL reported, when he called the sheriff’s office to say he had taken a case he found next to a dumpster that turned out to contain items belonging to the city. When officers arrived, they determined the case had been removed from a city building. The following Saturday, Roberts was accused of fighting with a grocery store clerk and making lewd comments to female employees. Sheriff William Gilbert found Roberts at his home, passed out in a running vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He had also left his 3-year-old son at home with another inebriated person. Finally, on June 28, deputies pulling over a car on suspicion of drunken driving found Roberts in the passenger seat, drunk and in possession of alcohol, which violated the terms of his earlier bonds. Roberts faces multiple charges related to all three encounters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.