DEAR ABBY
Guilt after friend’s death calls for self-forgiveness
DEAR ABBY: My dearest friend passed away five years ago. He was a severe alcoholic, and his death resulted from it. I was aware of how bad things had gotten and I was trying to talk him into getting help. I live across the country but visited and spoke with him often. I was considering telling his parents how bad things were since they were mainly supporting him, but I was torn because he was an adult, and I didn’t know if it would be appropriate.
Well, while I was considering it, he passed away, and I haven’t been able to get over the guilt. I feel like I should’ve done more. I have a strong urge to tell his parents I knew how he was doing and was contemplating telling them and how sorry I am that I didn’t. Would it be selfish, like rubbing salt in their wounds, just so I can find some kind of peace? I have been going back and forth with this since his death. I have such regret that I didn’t do something more. I don’t know if their forgiveness would help me, or if I’d just be hurting them more. Your opinion on this would be helpful. — FULL OF REGRETS
DEAR FULL: Please forgive yourself and stop second-guessing. You are guilty of nothing more than being a caring friend. The deceased was responsible for his own alcohol-related death. If his parents were supporting him financially, they were already aware their son had a serious problem. Because after five years you cannot stop flogging yourself, you have two options: Discuss this with your religious adviser, or ask your doctor or your insurance provider to refer you for some sessions with a licensed psychotherapist with whom you can work through this.
DEAR ABBY: I have had a girlfriend for about three years, but I have recently begun to feel indifferent about our relationship. We have to travel at least 45 minutes to see each other and don’t always see each other on weekends. I have been trying to convince her to move into my townhome, but something new arises each time I bring it up.
Recently, a younger woman (she’s 21, I’m 32) showed an interest in me during one of my sports games. I have talked to her and won’t let any relationship develop outside of being friends. She’s religious and I’m not, and that’s a deal-breaker for me. I’m torn between continuing to try to build my current relationship, trying to pursue the new one, or taking a step back from relationships to focus on my personal goals. Any thoughts, Abby? — PONDERING IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR PONDERING: It doesn’t appear that you OR your girlfriend of three years is really ready to take things to the next level. If you were, you wouldn’t be debating whether to trade her in for a newer model. As to the younger one, you just stated clearly that her religiosity is a deal-breaker for you. Your third option makes the most sense. Concentrate on your personal goals for a while, and with time, your love life will work itself out.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert DeNiro is 78. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 72. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 68. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 66. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63. Author Jonathan Franzen is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 52. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 47. Actress Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Look for opportunities to expand your interests and circle of friends. Take a close look at your spending habits, and curb any indulgences. Show more discipline when it comes to your health, fitness and well-being. Take care of what you have, and strive to achieve a simpler, less stressful lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — It’s essential to test the waters. Mingle, share your thoughts and opinions, and listen to what others can contribute. Knowledge will help you gain insight into what’s possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Proceed with caution when dealing with emotional matters. Sparring with a loved one will result in an irreversible change in your relationship. Listen well and go about your business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Friendly banter will help you get to better know someone who interests you. Socialize with peers, and you’ll build common ground that will improve your chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be careful what you share with co-workers. A competitive situation will sprout quickly, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Concentrate on your work, not on trying to get others to like you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions will fester if you believe everything you hear. Someone will feed you false information to sway your opinion. Go directly to the source before you act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t take unnecessary risks with your health or physical well-being. Abide by the rules and avoid indulgence. An intelligent and well-informed decision will help bring about a positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rely on facts and figures, not on hearsay. Utilize your skills and stamina to help you finish what you start. Opportunities are within reach if you are passionate about making a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Change will require action. Consider what you can do to put yourself in a better financial position or ease stress. Don’t give up or give in. Do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An open mind will help you gather information that will encourage better decision-making. Stick to the people and projects you trust to lead you down the right path. Always know what’s expected of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotional matters will escalate if you jump to conclusions. Get everything in writing before you agree to proceed. You may desire change, but don’t make a move that isn’t in your best interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be honest about how you feel, and ask direct questions to find out where you stand with someone who is evasive. Spend time fixing up your space. Make things more comfortable and convenient.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Talk to someone who can offer guidance or knowledge regarding something you want to pursue. Knowledge is power, and without the facts in front of you, frustration and anger are likely to set in.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Undignified Death: On July 3, Andover Township (New Jersey) police received a call about a dead body found under a deck in the town. “The detective and officers began to check the area under the deck when they did indeed confirm a deceased (human) body was contained within the doghouse,” police said, according to Law & Crime. Two days later, Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, 25, and Matthew R. Thomas, 27, were arrested for disturbing or desecrating human remains — but not with murder. It appears the deceased was a resident of Hopatcong, New Jersey, who died from a “medical emergency.” Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas placed the body in the trunk of a car belonging to the victim, then called a towing company to have the car moved to Andover. Then, the two allegedly moved the body to the doghouse belonging to an unsuspecting family. Police didn’t clarify the relationship of the victim to the suspects or any motive for their elaborate plan.
