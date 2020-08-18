DEAR ABBY
Man pines for wife who left without giving an explanation
DEAR ABBY: My wife left me a little over two years ago, and I can’t seem to get over it. All she said was that we had an “emotional disconnect.” I don’t believe she was unfaithful.
All I can think about is being with her, and I cringe if I think about her being with someone else. I’m a professional with a good career and pension, and I have been approached by some nice women who would like to date. How can I get over my feelings for my ex? — LONELY IN THE PLAINS
DEAR LONELY: Have you been getting out and participating in leisure activities since your wife left? That would be one way to get your mind off her because sitting around thinking about her is counterproductive.
Your ex should have been more specific about why she left. Understanding would have helped you start to really heal. Because it has been two years and you haven’t been able to work this out, please talk with a licensed psychotherapist. Your physician or your health insurance provider can give you the names of qualified professionals. Please don’t wait to ask.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter just informed me that she will be hanging a deer head in their living room. Her live-in boyfriend loves to hunt, and she is doing this for him. Just thinking about it makes me physically ill. My thoughts turn to a dying animal who is suffering.
My husband and I gave my daughter $12,000 to buy this home. I want her to rethink her decision based on the fact that this disturbs me, not that I’m trying to push her around because we gave her this money. I know she will take it personally and be upset at me. Help! — UNEASY IN OREGON
DEAR UNEASY: I think we both know your daughter is an adult and entitled to make that decision without worrying that her fella’s hobby bothers you. We don’t have to like it or approve. Because what’s upsetting you is the idea that the deer suffered, ask your daughter (or him) how many shots it took to take the creature down. If it was more than one, you might be happier entertaining them in your home.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I retired five years ago. I have adequate savings and an excellent pension for us to live comfortably.
I took up a hobby three years ago that generates about $5,000 in annual income, which I put aside in a separate bank account. My wife asked, “What are you saving that money for?” I said, “Maybe a classic car, helping with a family reunion (on my side)”, etc. She responded, “We need to be on the same page about how it gets spent because half of it is mine.”
When I reached out to my son for his insight, he sided with her because (legally) half of what I have is hers. I have no problem consulting with her on a major expenditure coming out of our other savings, but on this one I feel she is controlling and petty. Your thoughts? — HOBBY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR HOBBY: I agree with you. Not only that, but she also lacks tact.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Movie director Roman Polanski is 87. Actor-director Robert Redford, below, is 84. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 62. Singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actress Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg is 42.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Expand your mind, interests and spiritual awareness this year. Personal growth will encourage you to envision life from a different perspective. Create what you want to happen. It’s up to you to soothe your soul and live life your way. Set goals, and pick up the knowledge and the skills you need to reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pick up the pace, and focus on whatever will help you accomplish what you set out to do. Put your heart into whatever you feel passionate about, and you’ll be content.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be creative when dealing with changes you are facing or want to pursue. Taking a different approach will alter your perspective regarding how you feel about someone close to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take the initiative, and do something that will help your community or family. Getting angry will not solve problems, but making reasonable suggestions will. Don’t take a risk when it comes to your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what you can, and stop wasting time trying to achieve the impossible. Look for an alternative way to use your talents that will also improve your lifestyle. Work on certain important relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what’s important to you. There is money to be made if you tailor your skills, knowledge and experience to fit the current economic trends. A contract looks promising.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Thrive on change, but don’t go overboard. Know what you want and focus on what’s important. Make your home environment welcoming to friends and family.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be a follower or fold under pressure. Consider what’s best for you and the people you love. Be reasonable in the face of opposition, and proceed with your plans intelligently.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for innovative ways to help those in need without yielding to unsafe situations. A positive change in your personal life will make things easier. Make romance a priority.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s up to you to finish what you start. Put your energy to good use, and take care of business before moving on to the things you’d prefer to pursue. Avoid excess at all costs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of yourself. Fitness, exercise, diet and rest are encouraged. A healthy attitude will promote a better and brighter lifestyle. Personal gain is within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sit tight, take care of personal matters, make adjustments to the way you live and do your best to avoid disruptive influences. Concentrate on making positive changes at home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to someone you enjoy working with. Before you make a decision, confront issues that may become a problem. Personal improvement and growth are favored.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: The Cheyenne (Nebraska) County Commissioners vented their frustration on July 6 over an alarming threat posed by a native species in the state’s panhandle. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported that commissioner Philip Sanders told the gathering that prairie dogs had caused almost $3 million in damage to 2,600 acres in the county, and pleaded with representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture: “We have a group here from Lodgepole. Their whole town is being surrounded by prairie dogs, and we heed your help.” The county has contracted with the USDA to handle its animal control problems, but Sanders said the lone wildlife specialist charged with the task has been overwhelmed. “I feel like we’ve let Lodgepole down,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to eradicate (prairie dogs). ... I get it, but they’re out of control.”
