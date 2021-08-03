DEAR ABBY
Diabetic’s monitor is more than an office annoyance
DEAR ABBY: “Disturbed in Texas” (June 5) was annoyed by the sound of a diabetic co-worker’s “beeper” going off frequently. “Disturbed” may not fully understand this situation. The “beeper” is a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which alerts insulin-dependent diabetics to any blood sugar levels that are out of range. Swift action may be required to correct these blood sugars, and it’s vital that the diabetic receive these alerts.
Yes, if possible, the CGM should be put on vibrate in public settings so as not to disturb others. But in some situations, it’s not possible or wise. Neuropathy can dull sensations, and an active environment may make the vibrations undetectable. I wonder about the frequency of these beeps as well. In my experience, alarms go off an average of two to five times in a 24-hour period — just a few short beeps that can be canceled when the diabetic is made aware of the need to treat their glucose.
In my opinion, this is no more annoying than many office interruptions — watercooler gossip, phones ringing in the next cubicle, someone next door with an active cold, etc. Insulin-dependent diabetes is an unrelenting disease. There are no breaks. (I know this firsthand. I care for a Type 1 diabetic child who is not yet old enough to appropriately respond to alarms.)
One should not use their diabetes as an excuse to annoy others but, on the other hand, people with diabetes — and other chronic diseases — need a little understanding, too. Life can get very hard. Sometimes the best way to achieve understanding is to educate, which I’m hoping to do with this submission. Thanks, Abby. — SENSITIVE IN SOUTH DAKOTA
DEAR SENSITIVE: No, dear reader, thank YOU for taking the time to explain this to me and my readers. I now have a better understanding about how complicated a process managing diabetes can be. And I agree that sometimes it’s important to cut a little slack for others.
DEAR ABBY: Every year I have a garage sale. I have a good friend who without fail not only doesn’t help but expects to place her stuff in the sale. I am then responsible for keeping track of her items and paying her at the end. Sometimes she has put big-ticket items, like a boat, in the sale and I have to call her whenever there’s a lower offer. How do I tell her to have her own garage sale without causing hurt feelings? — UNLOADING IN MICHIGAN
DEAR UNLOADING: Your friend has a lot of nerve. Tell her that unless she’s willing to help you with the yard sale and keep track of her own items, she should hold one of her own. Alternatively, suggest you will take a percentage of the money her items bring in — to compensate you for your work, which is significant. Do not worry about hurting her feelings. She has a thick hide.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 62. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 60. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington is 58. Actor Michael Ealy is 48. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 44. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 42. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Helping others will encourage you to see life through a different lens. Make a change to your daily routine that will stabilize your life and bring you closer to the ones you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Discipline and hard work geared toward looking and feeling your best will lift your spirits and help you attract people who offer support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An adventure will spark your interest and revive your enthusiasm for life, love and learning. Positive transformation begins with informative discussions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — People who don’t share the same beliefs or opinions will be looking for a fight. Think outside the box, and you’ll find solutions. Take care of your health and emotional well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keeping tabs on what things cost and how you can reduce your overhead will bring you peace of mind. Don’t take unnecessary physical risks that can result in injury or illness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on health, fitness and putting deals in place to ease stress and secure better days ahead financially. A disciplined approach to getting along with your peers will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Relaxation will encourage a healthy attitude and a clear mind. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being a follower. Be frank regarding your intentions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stay calm and be a good listener. Once you understand how others feel, it will be easier to come up with a workable solution. Nurture relationships that matter to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Express yourself and initiate plans. Say no to unsafe situations, health risks and emotional manipulation. Opportunities should benefit everyone involved. Protect your reputation and position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may not welcome change, but it will be a wake-up call to tidy up loose ends. A lecture from a friend or relative will encourage you to improve your lifestyle. Make health a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sharing personal information will give someone a competitive edge. Reveal what’s necessary, and work diligently to achieve superior results. Say no to temptation and indulgence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refuse to let the decisions or changes others make disrupt your day. Follow through as planned, and you’ll discover how much better things turn out when you follow your heart and instincts.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fine Points of the Law: In December 2016, Cletus Snay hit a patch of black ice while driving in Bellevue, Ohio, and slammed into Matthew Burr’s mailbox. Doesn’t seem all that dramatic, but postal service guidelines specify that mailbox poles be able to break away, which Burr’s clearly did not do. Burr had installed an 8-inch metal pole, buried 3 feet in the ground and fortified with rocks and dry cement poured on top, News5Cleveland reported. This immoveable fixture caused Snay’s truck to roll and left him a quadriplegic. Attorney Kathleen St. John argued on June 16 to the Ohio Supreme Court that a property owner “is not justified in inflicting, without warning, bodily harm upon the person of a trespasser,” but Burr’s attorney, Doug Leak, calls the USPS recommendations “just guidelines” and said Burr was justified in reinforcing his mailbox after years of accidents and vandalism. The court is expected to rule soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.