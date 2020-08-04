DEAR ABBY
Widow vows never to share her bed with another man
DEAR ABBY: I am a single man who recently met a widow who is nine years older. We connected via an online dating site.
At the end of our three-hour conversation, she said, “No man will ever share my bed.” This is because of her second husband, who died six years ago. She said if a man shared her bed, she felt it would be cheating on her late husband.
When she said it, I was surprised and shocked. I hadn’t asked her if she would share my (or another man’s) bed. What are your thoughts on this, and do a lot of widows adhere to this practice? Should this be considered a deal-breaker in a potential relationship? And would replacing the bed with a new one help? — SLEEPLESS IN SAN DIEGO
DEAR SLEEPLESS: Some widows — and widowers — become celibate after the death of their spouse. A phrase I have heard used is, “I’ve had the best, and no one can ever replace _______.” I also know women and men who, after their grief has lessened, have gone on to have happy, successful second or third marriages.
What the woman you were talking with was doing was eradicating any expectation you might have had about a sexual relationship with her. She should have specified on her profile that sex was off the table. Be glad she was honest.
This would be a deal-breaker for any man who is interested in maintaining his sex life. While replacing her mattress might have been a helpful suggestion, I doubt she would have been receptive. According to the mail I receive, amorous couples make love in many places besides the bedroom.
DEAR ABBY: I read you every day. My daughter, the oldest of four children, and I had a falling-out because I paid for her education but she couldn’t be thankful. She was very entitled as a child, but it was important to me that she graduated. She’s a schoolteacher now.
When she asked me to pay for her wedding, I said, “Will you be thankful this time?” She stomped out and said, “I’ll do it myself!” I learned today that she went gown shopping with my mom and her fiance’s mother and excluded me. I am so angry, hurt and sad that I don’t even want to go to the wedding anymore. I could use some advice here. — SAD IN ARKANSAS
DEAR SAD: I’m surprised you had to demand gratitude from your daughter. She may have not learned appreciation because she was always handed everything she wanted, so now she expects your role in her life to continue on that path. That she went gown shopping without inviting you was her way of punishing you for not forking over the money for her wedding. (I wonder if your mother and her fiance’s mother are contributing.)
I do not think you should skip her wedding, regardless of how tempted you may be. That said, it is important you realize a pattern has been established in your relationship with your daughter, and she may use your grandchildren as pawns to manipulate you, so be prepared.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-singer Tina Cole is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 76. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actress Lauren Tom is 61. Former President Barack Obama, below, is 59. Producer Michael Gelman ( “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 58. Actress Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 55. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 52. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 49. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 49. Former actress Meghan Markle is 39. Actor Abigail Spencer is 39. Actress/director Greta Gerwig is 37. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 32. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 28.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
It’s better to have a say in what transpires than to count on others to do anything for you. Details, honesty and integrity will matter if you plan to win over the popular vote among your peers this year. Love and romance will enhance your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t worry about what others decide to do; do what works best for you, and carry on until you reach your destination. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Before you engage in something new, get details in writing. You may want to revise an offer for your protection. Work diligently to improve your skills or a service you plan to present.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Find a quiet space where you can evaluate what’s happening. Once you clear your head, you’ll come up with a suggestion that addresses everyone’s concerns. Love is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put together an agreement that is enticing and fair for everyone involved. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Pay attention to detail.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Clear the air, and you’ll feel better about your next move. Miscommunication will give someone a chance to take advantage of you. A point-by-point assessment is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone will scrutinize your work before it’s approved, so leave no room for error. A domestic change will be dependent on how well you get along with the people who share your space.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open to suggestions when making plans that will influence the way you live. A makeover will give you the pick-me-up you need.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change to the way you earn your living may be daunting, but it will also have benefits. Look on the bright side, and make the most of whatever situation you face.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The changes that happen at work and home need to be well-thought-out if you are going to come out ahead. Take nothing for granted, and don’t share your plans prematurely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay focused on what matters most. Play by the rules, and make sure you have all your paperwork in order. You have plenty to gain if you are honest and well-prepared.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Manipulate your skills to suit the changes going on in the workforce. Don’t be fooled by someone offering empty promises. Set your sights on what works best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow your heart, look over every detail and you’ll come up with a plan that leads to a better position. Don’t let change upset you; make it work for you.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: Julie Wheeler of Beaver, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February to health care fraud and faced up to 10 years in prison. So she and her husband, Rodney Wheeler, apparently cooked up a plan to keep her out of jail: On May 31, Rodney and the couple’s 17-year-old son reported that Julie had fallen from the Grandview overlook at the New River Gorge National River. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and rescue crews began a search for her, including use of a helicopter and rappelling into a jagged canyon, to no avail. After three days of searching, however, Julie turned up — hiding in a closet in her home, WVNS reported. Now, in addition to the fraud conviction, Julie and Rodney will face multiple charges of conspiracy and giving false information to West Virginia State Police. “It is hard to hide at home,” remarked U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.