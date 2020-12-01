DEAR ABBY
Covid causes rift between nurse’s boyfriend, his sister
DEAR ABBY: I am a nurse in New York City. My boyfriend lives in Philadelphia. During the height of the pandemic, we didn’t see each other because I worked on a COVID unit and contracted the virus. His sister became very controlling and kept urging him not to see me, which brought me great pain. I was extremely lonely, and for months, the only people I saw were my co-workers.
At the end of May, my boyfriend and I began seeing each other regularly. Because he sees me, his sister refuses to see him, which makes me very sad. His mother died two years ago.
When his family tries to plan things, his sister either comes late or doesn’t show up. If I’m invited, she says she doesn’t want to be in the same room as me. I spend a lot of time with my boyfriend and his older father, who he now lives with. His father has never expressed that he feels uncomfortable around me.
I feel like we have to plan things around this sister. I want my boyfriend to spend time with his family, but she’s extremely controlling when everyone else in the family seems excited to see me. What do I do? — UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: I am assuming that if you are again working that you are tested regularly for COVID and therefore in no danger of giving the virus to anyone. Because there has been so much misinformation spread during the pandemic, many people are being extremely cautious — and rightfully so.
If you had a good relationship with your boyfriend’s sister before the pandemic began, recognize that she acts the way she does because she’s afraid for her life, so stop personalizing it and judging her for it. She has a right to protect herself, even if it seems irrational to you.
DEAR ABBY: As a grandparent, I feel the Christmas gift my husband and I received last year from our granddaughter was a gift of a lifetime. We have enjoyed it all year. It was a gift of memories, written on 12 cards to be opened on the first day of each month. She had inserted each card into an individual envelope, designated with which month it was to be opened. She put them in a box wrapped with a bow and placed it under the tree.
The excitement generated while anxiously awaiting a new month’s arrival so the new memory could be read created enthusiasm among the entire family. In each envelope were experiences we had forgotten or never realized had made an impact on her life.
A gift like this requires only time and 12 pieces of paper. The concept could even be reversed so it would be from grandparent to grandchild. Few of us grandparents need material gifts, but the caring, thought and love shown by this gift will remain with us all our lives. — WANTED TO SHARE, FRESNO, CALIF.
DEAR WANTED TO SHARE: What a precious gift. I have long advocated that the most meaningful gift we can give each other is the gift of self, in the form of time, attention, a handwritten letter or a phone call. Your granddaughter’s concept of a “Memory of the Month Club” was ingenious. I congratulate her for it, and I hope it inspires others.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Woody Allen is 85. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 76. Rock drummer John Densmore (The Doors) is 76. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 75. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 74. Actor Treat Williams is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 64. Actress Charlene Tilton (“Dallas”) is 62. Actress-model Carol Alt is 60. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 53. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 50. Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 42. Actor Riz Ahmed is 38. R&B singer-actress Janelle Monae is 35. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 32.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take action and focus on your pursuits. Handle relationships with enthusiasm and the desire to work as a team player. The contributions you make this year will enrich your life and your relationships with loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend time fixing up your surroundings and nurturing meaningful relationships. Judicious research will help eliminate any misconceptions you have about someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Visualize what you want to accomplish, and make alterations that will help you achieve your goal. Look for an opportunity, and seize the moment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Show passion in all you pursue, and progress will follow. Refuse to let others sway you in a direction that benefits them instead of you. It’s what you do, not what you say, that will count today.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call in favors and ward off an emotional altercation. Getting your responsibilities out of the way will leave time to enjoy the rest of your day. Doing the right thing could lead to a gift.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t hold back if someone gets in your way. Stand up and push forward. Look over your options and negotiate on your behalf. Strive to realize your true potential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be wary of passing along dubious information. Getting to the bottom of a nettlesome situation will depend on the facts. The decisions you make can influence a relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set a high standard. Speak up and share your plans. Handle sensitive issues with compassion and understanding. Don’t let a change someone makes distract you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take care of personal matters before someone steps in and takes charge. Change may not be welcome, but it’s best to deal with it yourself. Personal improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Lend a helping hand, and someone will offer the same courtesy. Taking an unnecessary risk will be costly. Focus on doing a good job and making a memorable impression.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Sit tight, listen and assess what’s going on around you before you decide to make a move. A change to a relationship will improve your day. Share a special moment with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Follow your heart and intuition. Take action, make a statement and do your best to bring people together. Problems will arise if you let someone put unreasonable demands on you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Opportunities will come and go. It’s up to you to take advantage of what’s going on around you. Tie up loose ends to avoid being put in a position that leaves you at a disadvantage.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
More Things to Worry About: As many as 9 million wild pigs are roaming the United States — expanding from 17 states to at least 39 states over the last 30 years and causing $2.5 billion worth of damage each year to crops and domestic livestock, reported The Atlantic in September. Many of the feral swine are hybrids, a mixture of domestic breeds and wild boars called “super pigs,” that multiply so fast “I’ve heard it referred to as a feral swine bomb,” said Dale Nolte, manager of the National Feral Swine Damage Management Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the U.S. and Canada, government organizations are working to control the numbers; Montana has been especially vigilant, with a 24-hour hotline for residents to call when they see the animals.
