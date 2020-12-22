DEAR ABBY
Gifts for grandkids are left behind at grandma’s house
DEAR ABBY: I raised my kids right as a single mom. I took pride in supporting them and giving them what they needed and wanted.
I have a daughter who lives out of town with her husband and children. I don’t get to see them often, so I love buying them gifts that are waiting for them when they get here. For the kids’ birthdays and holidays, I always have nice gifts for them, too.
For the past few years, my daughter has refused to take any of the gifts home with her, so the toys sit in my spare rooms. She smirks and laughs when someone says something about leaving behind the gifts I buy. She and her husband stay at my house when they visit, so the kids play with their toys then.
I’m hurt by her lack of appreciation and have decided to stop buying anything for the kids on holidays or birthdays. I don’t enjoy giving monetary gifts. I want to see the kids’ faces when they open a present and play with it. Would it be wrong for me to just stop buying gifts? — GENEROUS GRANNY IN OHIO
DEAR GENEROUS GRANNY: This is something you should discuss with your daughter. Could it be that your grandchildren have so many toys at home that there isn’t room for more?
I’m not sure why your daughter would “smirk and laugh” when “someone” mentions the gifts left behind when your family leaves. That kind of behavior is rude. But I don’t think children should be punished for something their parent does. To deny them gifts on birthdays and Christmas because of it would be petulant and a mistake.
DEAR ABBY: My mother is close to death. I haven’t had contact with her in 30 years. While we were growing up and even into adulthood, she was incredibly abusive, neglectful and manipulative. She didn’t provide the basic needs of food and clothing for us. She prioritized her boyfriend over us kids and engaged in crazy behavior. She would chase us with knives, walk around naked and expect us to accompany her to throw garbage on her boyfriend’s car.
I’m not a bad person. I don’t wish any harm on her, but she’s not part of my life for a reason. As she approaches death, how do I deal with this? No one should die alone. None of my siblings want anything to do with her, either. What do I even say? — POST-TRAUMATIC IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR POST-TRAUMATIC: What do you even say ... to WHOM? To the person who informed you that your mother has little time left? To your mother if you choose to be with her? Are you sure your mother wants you there?
Because you asked for my advice, I am suggesting that you may have fewer regrets — and less anger, righteous as it may be — if you are with her at the end. You don’t have to say anything more than, “Mom, I’m here for you,” if you don’t wish to. From your description of her, your mother may have had serious emotional problems for much of her life. Please allow me to offer my sympathy.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hector Elizondo is 84. Country singer Red Steagall is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 76. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 75. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 72. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 72. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 60. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 58. Actress Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Country singer Lori McKenna is 52. Actress Dina Meyer is 52. Actor Chris Carmack (”The O.C.”) is 40. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 31. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Verify information carefully this year. The best way to eliminate uncertainty is to know what you are up against and to act accordingly. Refuse to let anyone try to sway your opinions or decisions. Run the show instead of taking a wait-and-see approach. Pursue your goals with passion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An aggressive position will help you get your way. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver any competition. Don’t let uncertainty cause you to miss an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful not to start something you cannot finish. You’ll come up against opposition if you try to make changes without input from others. Pay more attention to personal growth.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Connect with people who have helped you in the past, and show interest in what others are doing. You’ll discover some valuable information that will help you upgrade your approach.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You could feel pressure to get things done before the year comes to a close. Don’t let trivial matters get to you when it’s the big picture that counts. Stay focused on what’s important to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A sudden change will cause uncertainty. Figure out precisely what you want to do, and put your strategy in place. Use your intelligence to navigate your way forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust in yourself, not in what someone is telling you. Look at every angle and consider the consequences of your actions. Look over personal and professional contacts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rely on your intelligence, creativity and charisma to help you seal a deal, connect with someone you want to work alongside or commit to someone special. Make plans, and put an end to uncertainty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t jump to conclusions. Keep track of you spend, your actions and what’s still on your to-do list. Organization and preparation will eliminate stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change. Making room for projects and home improvements or clearing a space conducive to learning something new will empower you to reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider what will make your life easier and less stressful and will encourage better concentration, then make the necessary adjustments. Aggressive action will impress a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Think outside the box, and you’ll surprise someone special. A unique approach will attract someone who wants to be on your team. Speak up and take action.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Control your emotions in order to avoid appearing insecure or indecisive. Focus on getting things done, taking good care of yourself and of loved ones.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Family Values: On Oct. 8, as an Advent Health worker checked visitors’ temperatures at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, she noticed a woman removing something from the stroller she was pushing and place it in the bushes outside the entrance to the park. The woman then proceeded through the checkpoint and into the park. The witness alerted authorities, who found a purse and, inside, a handgun. The woman, Marcia Temple of Georgia, returned to the spot and told the officer the purse was hers, but threw her 6-year-old son under the bus: “I had told my son to hold it for me and stand right here while I go get my brother. He put it down, and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn’t know he put it down and I didn’t know he left it over here.” Unfortunately for Temple, security cameras captured her planting the purse in the bushes, ClickOrlando.com reported. Orange County deputies said the firearm was fully loaded, and Temple did not have a concealed weapons permit for either Florida or Georgia. She was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.