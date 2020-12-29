DEAR ABBY
Discussing sex life with ex is the final straw for wife
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 19 years now. A few years back, I came to know about my husband’s platonic relationship with his old girlfriend. She lives in a different state and is married.
My husband has long chats with her every day about everything, including our sex life. I confronted him and asked him to end their relationship because knowing that he wants me to do something in bed because his friend does it bothers me a lot. He promised at the time that he wouldn’t talk or chat with her anymore, and I trusted him.
A few weeks ago, I discovered that he still chats with her every day, and he changed her name in his contact list to hide his relationship. I feel cheated on, and I want to end this marriage. Please help me. I don’t want to make a wrong step. — BETRAYED IN FLORIDA
DEAR BETRAYED: A couple’s sex life is supposed to be private. Your husband and his supposedly platonic “friend” have both betrayed the trust of their spouses. That he would expect you to do something in bed that he knows she is doing is substituting your body for hers, and frankly, it strikes me as another form of cheating. Obscuring her name in his contact file illustrates that he has no intention of ending their relationship.
You feel cheated on because you HAVE been cheated on. It will continue as long as you allow it. Because you’re afraid you will take a wrong step, start quietly gathering all the financial information you can and talk with several lawyers before deciding which one will work hardest to protect your interests and proceed from there.
DEAR ABBY: Due to COVID shutting schools down, my employer is now allowing staff to bring their kids to work if they don’t have alternative child care. I bring my 8-year-old, and I have seen many other kids around. Most of them are well behaved and don’t cause any problems.
However, we have a new employee, “Michelle,” who has started bringing her 4-year-old with her. The child, I’ll call her Autumn, is in her mother’s office, but she’s so loud, she can be heard all the way across the building! I thought surely Michelle would close her office door and contain Autumn’s “jolly” voice inside her own area, but she seems perfectly happy to let her daughter make as much noise as she wants.
I don’t understand this. Other parents make sure their kids behave and act appropriately. What can I do to let Michelle and my supervisor know that while yes, she can bring her child with her, it’s still her responsibility to make sure the kid isn’t creating a distraction? — TIRED OF THE NOISE
DEAR TIRED OF THE NOISE: I do not think it would be prudent to talk about this with Michelle, which is sure to make her defensive. You should, however, inform your supervisor that because Michelle’s door is left open, her daughter’s “jolly” voice is creating a distraction. If it has been causing a problem for you, the chances are it is doing the same for other employees and reducing productivity.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 98. Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 88. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 86. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 61. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 55. Actor Jude Law is 48. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46. Actor Diego Luna is 41. Actress Alison Brie is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Actress Jane Levy is 31.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Strive for perfection, and be creative and compassionate. You will gain incredible support that will help tip the scale in your favor this year. Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more. Aim to make your voice heard.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Knowing where you will be most effective will help you avoid setbacks. Don’t expect everyone to agree with you, but be smart and offer incentives to offset negativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let someone step in and take over when you know what you want and how to go about getting your way. Don’t back down when you should push forward. Choose fitness instead of indulgence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t expect everyone to be upfront or honest with you. Verify what you hear before you share information with others. Home and professional improvements will benefit you mentally and emotionally.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be a good listener, and you will avoid a confrontation that can cost you. Look at change as a path to a better future. A contract or partnership looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Reaching out to a friend, relative or peer may be helpful in some way, but it may also lead to uncertainty regarding what to do next. Follow a path based on knowledge and facts to new beginnings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t neglect someone you love. Nurturing relationships will help control discord. Financial improvement will require a strict budget. Prohibit emotional spending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Find unique ways to socialize without jeopardizing anyone’s health. Refuse to let an outsider bring you down or interfere with your plans. You are perfect just the way you are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change someone makes will not be in your best interest. Look inward and find ways to grow personally, spiritually and emotionally. Make health, fitness and a proper diet your priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Once you have done all the preliminary work to ensure success, a change will unfold. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on personal gains, physical fitness and mastering the skills required to pursue your goal. Romance is on the rise, but the truth may be an issue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Trust in your intuition and ability to get things done. Don’t feel you have to initiate a change because someone wants you to make a move. Handle your money carefully to avoid loss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep busy doing what will bring you the highest return. Personal improvement will boost your confidence. Follow your heart, and pursue your passion.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: James Dixon, 29, of Chicago was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a Thanksgiving get-together ended in the death of Vincell Jackson, 52, the host’s boyfriend, police said. In the early hours of Nov. 27, prosecutors said, an argument broke out after Dixon used his bare hands to help himself to holiday meal leftovers, and Jackson “forcefully escorted him to the home’s front door,” the Chicago Tribune reported. Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said the altercation moved out to the front porch, where a witness found Jackson stabbed nine times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Dixon was arrested eight hours later, Bucaro said, with a blood-covered knife in his possession.
— A newly elected local councilman in Ompundja, Namibia, is assuring constituents that he has no plans for world domination, despite his unfortunate name: Uunona Adolf Hitler. The 54-year-old, who prefers to be called Mr. Uunona, told a German news website that his father named him without an understanding of the Nazi leader, Sky News reported. Namibia is a former German colony, so many streets, places and people have German names. “It was a perfectly normal name for me when I was a kid,” Uunona said.
