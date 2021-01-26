DEAR ABBY
Marriage is a sticking point for old friends reconnecting
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating a guy for five years. We were high school classmates and became close friends shortly after that. Abby, he’s the man of my dreams. I’ve been in love with him since we were 16 years old. We married other people, but we are divorced now and we are together.
We are both 46. I want to get married and he knows it. We have discussed it — but every time I bring it up (and I always bring it up, he never does), he has an excuse. He says it’s only a piece of paper, we’ve both already been married, I have some debt, etc.
I have a 19-year-old daughter, and he has two kids, 13 and 11. We all get along, even our exes. I am tired of being just “the girlfriend.” This is not how I want to live the rest of my life. I have always wanted to be his wife.
He’s a good man. He treats me great, is respectful, considerate and I love him so much. Must I suck it up and live and die as his girlfriend or leave because he doesn’t want to get married? If I leave, I have no plans on dating or trying to marry anyone else. I’m fine alone. Please help. — WANTS THE PIECE OF PAPER
DEAR WANTS: As you have framed it, your boyfriend — whom you love very much — doesn’t want to formalize the relationship, and if you break things off, you don’t plan to become involved with anyone else. If you are asking me for magic words that will convince your marriage-phobic boyfriend to make a permanent commitment, you are asking something that isn’t possible. If he feels as strongly about you as you do him, he may come around one day, but there are no guarantees. And yes, you will have to “suck it up” if you’re not prepared to leave, and while you’re doing that, make the best of it.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating a beautiful woman for a year now. We have fallen deeply in love. We have the kind of relationship that one can only dream of, and we couldn’t be happier.
I’ve bought her some jewelry, including rings, to show her my love. She wears them, but she also wears jewelry, including rings, from past relationships. I told her this bothers me. She said those items don’t have any sentimental value, she just likes them. I have no doubt she means that.
Should I overlook this and not let it bother me, or should I be more persistent? — EXPRESSION OF LOVE
DEAR EXPRESSION: Your feelings are your feelings. Seeing your lady friend enjoy jewelry she received from other men bothers you. You have told her as much. While at one time the items were symbols of the affection her ex (exes?) had for her, to her they are now just jewelry. If you want to continue the relationship with her, place less importance on the baubles. They have nothing to do with you or the relationship you both enjoy now.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Let your creative imagination take charge, and you’ll come up with ideas that will improve your living space, relationships and outlook. Listen to suggestions, mull over your intentions and pursue your goals with passion, integrity and the desire to make your life better.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let negativity set in, regardless of what those around you do or say. Keep your emotions under control, and set a standard for others. An optimistic attitude will help you attract supporters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes at home to suit your needs. Feeling comfortable encourage you to do things that make you happy. Reach out to someone who makes a difference in your life. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be conscious of what’s happening around you. Look for solutions that are fair and practical. Learn from mistakes, and make adjustments that will help you achieve success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep things simple. Don’t alter your life because of what someone else does. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will utilize your skills. Take ownership of decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Seek refuge in what you know and what you can do, not in what others want. Manage your money well, and don’t make donations you cannot afford. Take better care of yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put more thought into how you do a job or take care of your responsibilities. Taking a different approach will draw the attention of someone influential. Don’t be afraid to ask direct questions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will use personal information against you if you are too trusting. Look for ways to stabilize your life; focus on saving and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll get help when needed. A friendly gesture will bring high returns. Fitness, self-improvement and quality time with someone special are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface if you mix business with pleasure. Choose your words carefully, and direct your energy into something constructive. Use your imagination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone draw you into an impossible or confounding situation. Soul-searching will lead to self-improvement and greater confidence. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A change at home may be upsetting, but, in the end, you’ll adjust. It’s time to embrace new beginnings and discard what no longer works for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The changes you make should result in greater comfort for you and your loved ones. Look over your options and weigh the pros and cons. Ask for the approval of anyone affected by what you do.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
High Anxiety: As Delta Flight 462, en route to Atlanta, began to taxi away from the gate at La Guardia Airport on Dec. 21, passenger Brian Plummer noticed a man and woman with a service dog changing seats several times on the less-than-full plane, he told The New York Times, and heard the man say, “If I sit down, I’ll freak out.” Plummer soon felt the plane come to a stop, and flight attendants revealed why: The man, Antonio Murdock, 31, of Florida, had forced open an emergency exit door, causing a slide to activate, and picking up the dog, slid down to the ground with the woman, Brianna Greco, 23, according to a complaint filed in Queens Criminal Court, where the two were arraigned on a number of mischief and endangerment charges. “This doesn’t happen every day at the airport,” said Lenis Valens, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No one was injured in the incident, but the flight was delayed for hours.
