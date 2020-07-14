DEAR ABBY
Woman fumes when man won’t take time to phone
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with the same man for 15 years. For the last six, we have been living together. He’s a machinist who owns his own business and works strict hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Sometimes he locks his doors at 5 and works an hour or two later, but he doesn’t call to let me know he is working late. I have told him calling is common courtesy. Sometimes he does it, but more often he does not. He thinks it’s “ridiculous” that I would wonder where he is, and if I want to know, I can call his shop.
Last Saturday morning he was up at 6 a.m. and told me he needed to drive 100 miles north of here to look at a “project” for a customer to see if he can fix it. When I asked what the project was, he said he didn’t know. This guy is someone he has recently started a friendship with. It seemed odd that he wouldn’t let me go along for the ride. He said he’d have his phone on him, and I could call anytime to see where he was.
When I didn’t hear from him all day, I started calling around 7 p.m. and three times after that, but he didn’t pick up. He pulled back into our driveway around 10 p.m. and told me he was helping the guy move cows, and he would have called me on the way home but his phone died.
I’m upset. He had dinner with them, and they have a landline he could have used. I told him how hurt I was and that I feel disrespected. He says he deserved a day to himself. He thinks I’m being ridiculous. Am I? Do I not deserve a phone call? — WAITING AND WAITING IN MONTANA
DEAR WAITING: You are not ridiculous. It was thoughtless of him not to call, but you said it doesn’t happen all the time. You are his lady friend, not his keeper. If he needs a day to himself, it might benefit your relationship to cut him some slack. And when it happens again, schedule something fun for yourself so you aren’t sitting by the phone.
DEAR ABBY: Our family and extended family are all highly educated individuals with advanced degrees. My son’s wife didn’t go to college, and while she is genuinely nice, she butchers the English language.
My granddaughter will be learning to talk soon, and I wonder what’s the best way to approach the situation. I don’t want to offend my daughter-in-law, but I also don’t want my granddaughter learning improper grammar. What are your suggestions on how to handle this problem? — UNSURE ON THE WEST COAST
DEAR UNSURE: Because your family and extended family are well-educated and hold advanced degrees, the more time your grandchild spends with all of you, the better her chances of learning proper grammar. Do not talk “baby talk” with her. Read to her and give her books as gifts. If her mother reads them to her daughter, they both may have a better chance of learning good grammar. Being around her well-educated father will also help, and once she’s in school, it will be reinforced.
The only thing you should NOT do is say anything that will make your son’s wife self-conscious about her upbringing because if you do, you may be seeing a lot less of that little family.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 74. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 72. Actor Jerry Houser is 68. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox, below, is 54. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 54. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45. Actor Scott Porter is 41. Actress-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) is 35. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 34. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 33.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Your imagination will entertain you, but don’t let it prevent you from finishing what you start. To create is a gift, but to turn something into a masterpiece is a rare and ultimate privilege. You’ll attract attention that boosts your ego. Remain humble, gracious and kind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your ideas for fundraising and problem-solving will result in popularity and leadership. Delegate what you cannot handle to make the most of your talents and skills. Enlist backup.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get emotional if someone close to you doesn’t share your opinions or feelings. Try to see his or her side and be willing to compromise to avoid a stalemate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let go of the past to make room for what’s to come. Learning will proceed quickly, and your peers will offer sound advice. Added discipline will help you quit a bad habit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface regarding a professional or legal matter. A suggestion will be valid, but difficult to accept. Do what you can, but don’t let anyone pressure you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You will find it challenging to keep the peace with someone inconsistent or emotionally unstable. Give him or her space and go about your business. Confrontations will lead to alienation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look inward and simplify your life by getting back to basics. Think twice before you take action based on an unfounded assumption. Health problems due to carelessness are apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll attract attention if you do your part to bring about a much-needed change in your community or household. Your insight and compassion will be appreciated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A home-improvement project will brighten your day. Make changes that will help you further a skill or talent you want to pursue. Self-improvement will fetch compliments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t venture out if it isn’t necessary. Taking any sort of risk will lead to regret. Spend time making personal improvements instead of trying to change others. A change of heart is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overspend on entertainment or luxury items. Pour your energy into something worthwhile. Cut your overhead and look for diverse ways to use your skills to bring in additional cash.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional move may be stressful, but at the same time beneficial. Jump at any opportunity. Don’t worry about what’s required, just get busy and don’t look back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your involvement in secret activities will not go as planned. Someone will offer false information to mislead you. A joint venture is a bad idea. Do your own thing.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent, Most Ambitious Criminals: At 1:28 a.m. on June 20, airport air traffic control in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, contacted police about a distress call coming from an aircraft. Officers already at the airport trying to locate a car they believed had been stolen from Daytona Beach found Robert Stienstra, 22, of DeBary, Florida, sitting in the airplane on the airport apron, according to an arrest report. Stienstra asked an officer whether he knew how to fly a plane, the report stated, then explained that he had recently purchased the aircraft (valued at $1 million) for $20,000 and needed to fly to California to take marijuana and meet his girlfriend. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that along with a bag of weed, Stienstra had in his possession a glass pipe with remnants of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. New Smyrna Beach police charged Stienstra with grand theft over $100,000; he was also wanted by Daytona Beach police on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
