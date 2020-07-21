DEAR ABBY
After 30 years, first love reappears in woman’s life
DEAR ABBY: I have come into contact with my first and forever love again after 30 years. We have had a few encounters throughout the years. When they happened, we fell right back into our comfort zone.
We both have current relationships with others that are not satisfying. We have both had failed relationships as well. No relationship I have ever been in compares to the one I have with this man. He’s successful and buries himself in his work. Even though he never says it, I know in my heart he has hidden feelings toward me as well.
This man has held my heart my entire life. I never stopped loving him. Do I finally tell him how I feel and risk possibly losing him forever, or should I remain silent and enjoy the encounters we have when they happen? — WANTS IT ALL IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR WANTS IT ALL: I think you should finally let this man know how you feel about him. If you do, it will either enable him to tell you he feels the same as you do, or stop you from fantasizing about a relationship that will never happen. If he is satisfied with the status quo, it doesn’t necessarily mean these encounters will end, but at least you will know them for what they are.
DEAR ABBY: My mother has no faith in me, mostly because I have a disability. Even though it’s not that bad, she still doesn’t think I can do anything hard. Although I’m almost 40, she still tells me what to do and criticizes me in any way she can, including my parenting. I can’t spend a day with her without wanting to come home and take a bat to the walls.
I have a lot of anger inside, and I don’t trust her because she tends to tell her friends or family things I would rather were kept private. What can I do about this? — IRRITATED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR IRRITATED: If this is any comfort, I receive letters with the same complaint as yours from readers who don’t have disabilities. If your children are healthy and doing well and your mother’s criticisms are baseless, my advice is to tune your probably well-meaning but overbearing mother out. Because she discusses things you confide in her with others, quit telling her anything you don’t want broadcast. It’s easier than trying to muzzle her. You might also consider seeing your mother less often, which could save your walls and the wear and tear on the bat you’re tempted to use after those encounters.
DEAR ABBY: I would like to propose a new word for general use. It’s “wasband.” Definition: male to whom I am no longer married. Reason: “Ex” seems a pejorative term. I didn’t want to add that burden to the baggage our kids may have picked up.
I have used it since the mid-1990s. I began to think of a new term when I was in a social situation with my wasband, his wife and mutual friends. I bumped into a colleague and wasn’t quick enough to think of a polite term for my former husband, so I could only introduce him as “the father of my children.” I think “wasband” is a less awkward term. What do you think, Abby? — LOVER OF LANGUAGE IN WASHINGTON
DEAR L.O.L.: I think it is clever. The term is listed in the Urban Dictionary, and because you started using it so early shows you are one smart cookie.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (”Doonesbury”) is 72. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 52. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Actress Alysia Reiner (”Orange is the New Black”) is 50. Actress Ali Landry is 47. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 46. Actor Justin Bartha is 42. Actor Josh Hartnett, below, is 42. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 42. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 39. Actress Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It”) is 35. Actress Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) is 34.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Adaptability and preparation will lead to the success you are looking for this year. Taking a different approach to what you do will spark your imagination and help you devise new ways to present old ideas. Don’t let emotional or personal matters interfere with what you are trying to achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let anger surface. Put your energy into something constructive, and you’ll get ahead. Let your success be your revenge when dealing with someone who irks you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your ideas may seem far-fetched to some, when, in reality, you are ahead of your time. Give others a chance to catch up to you. Spend your free time perfecting your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put personal papers in order. Protect yourself against ill health and injury. A partnership with someone unique will intrigue you. Read the fine print before you sign an agreement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t make changes without considering the cost involved. Spending on luxury items will cause undue stress. Moderation will ensure that you have plenty of energy to devote to the pastimes that make you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — When dealing with others, you are best off taking a wait-and-see approach. Your intuition will help you determine if someone is on your side or if they’re trying to dismantle your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your sensitivity toward others will affect the way situations unfold. Look for positive outlets you can enjoy with someone you love and trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Time alone will help you size up a troubling situation. Don’t be shy; tell those close to you how you feel and what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions channeled into something productive will bring good results. A personal gain will come your way if you use your skills diversely. Love is favored, and romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take care of health issues. Get a second opinion if you aren’t comfortable with the first one. A change of plans will result in better living arrangements. Don’t hesitate to make a move.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your energy wisely. Don’t waste your time arguing over petty differences. Focus on personal gain, physical fitness and spending quality time with a loved one. A change will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at your options and make a decision. The changes you implement into your routine will stimulate your mind and encourage you to try something new and exciting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Find a quick, efficient way to get things done. Freeing up some time to spend with a loved one will lead to a good plan. Love and romance are featured.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Complaint Department: Car buyer Da Tong Yang of Richmond, British Columbia, became so frustrated with his local Mercedes-Benz dealership that in January he flew to the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, to seek help. Yang bought his wife, Guifang Huo, a brand-new S550 in 2017, partially because he believed the $155,000 car to be one of the safest vehicles available, but a year later, the couple claimed, the steering wheel locked, causing the car to nearly crash into a concrete wall. Mercedes-Benz said an “internal electrical issue” was at fault and assured the couple it was fixed. Yang wasn’t convinced, demanded his money back or a replacement car, then sued the company when it declined. The case has languished in court, prompting Yang’s trip to Stuttgart in early June “to find justice, not only for him but also for other drivers,” he told the Richmond News. Despite his personal appearance, litigation is still underway.
