Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.