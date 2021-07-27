DEAR ABBY
Young adult struggling as a full-time caregiver
DEAR ABBY: I’m 23 years old and caring for my two grandparents. My dad, their only son, lives with them, but avoids them at all costs, no matter how much I beg him to help. He causes more problems than he solves. I graduated from college last year, but because of all the doctor appointments, nurse visits and the attention they need, there’s no way I can work. My life is completely absorbed in caring for them.
I’m going crazy! They don’t want to leave their home and won’t pay me or anyone else to care for them, but they need round-the-clock care. I’m not asking for help with THEM, I’m asking for help with balance. How can I be a young adult and full-time caregiver? — IN DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES
DEAR I.D.C.: You can’t. The longer you allow this to continue, the more trapped you will become. Contact senior services and inform them about what’s going on with your dad and your grandparents. Then find a job. I am sure there are many available openings right now. You may have to continue living with your grandparents for a while, but as soon as you can manage it, you should live independently.
As to your father, tell him that if he doesn’t accept at least some of the responsibility for his parents’ care, you will report him to adult protective services for neglect. It may not make you popular, but if you don’t assume control of your future, you will become increasingly isolated.
DEAR ABBY: I have a strong, healthy bond with my 5- and 8-year-old daughters. When the older one was 6, my wife taught her not to let me see her naked when using the bathroom and bathing. That broke my heart. I’m OK with it now, but my wife is now discouraging them from sitting on my lap. I’m a loving and responsible dad, and I would never do any harm to my kids, or do the things my wife thinks I will do. What should I do? — NOT TRUSTED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR NOT TRUSTED: What you should do is discuss with her the reasons for her fears about the safety of your daughters. The answer may be that when she was small, she was molested by a male relative she trusted. There is nothing wrong with 5-year-old and 8-year-old girls sitting on their father’s lap. What is troubling is your wife’s reaction to it.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of six months (whom I do not live with) refuses to agree not to contact his ex-girlfriends. He refuses to send me copies of emails or texts from them, and won’t agree to allow me to send a polite, but firm, email requesting they stop contacting him, even though his therapist said it was OK to send. What should I do? — DISTRUSTFUL IN NEW YORK
DEAR DISTRUSTFUL: The person you married clearly isn’t ready for the responsibilities of being a husband. Ask him if he’s willing to meet with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he is unwilling, talk to a lawyer about an annulment. If you do, you may save yourself years of frustration and heartache.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Norman Lear is 99. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 74. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 73. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 65. Comedian Bill Engvall is 64. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 54. Actor Julian McMahon (“Nip/Tuck”) is 53. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 51. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 49. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 47. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 46. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 44. Actor Taylor Schilling is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Wasting time on the impossible will not get you where you want to go. Maximize your time, and you will surpass your expectations. Don’t let uncertainty hold you back. Explore what excites you and forge ahead with enthusiasm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for alternative learning methods that will keep you sharp, current and better equipped to navigate your way to the top. Change begins within.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your imagination and express your intentions, and you’ll captivate the minds of like-minded people. Step into a leadership position and set a strategy that will lead to opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information that will help you determine your best professional or financial move. Take the initiative and be a problem solver, and doors will open. Group endeavors will gain recognition.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time working toward a personal goal. Make an effort to declutter your space. Letting go of the past will set you free and prompt you to start a new chapter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone play with your emotions. Question whatever sounds suspicious, and be practical when dealing with others and their ideas. Focus on personal growth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the route that suits your needs. Put more time into staying fit and healthy and building equity and financial stability. The aim is to ease stress, not to ramp it up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others do and pay attention to what you can do to make your life better. Put your plans in motion. Set high standards and strive to reach your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Turn a negative into a positive. A change someone makes will benefit you if you are quick to react and take advantage of what’s available. Create what you want in your mind, then make it happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look for a direct route to avoid confusion. You’ll require discipline if you want to avoid backtracking. Reach out to someone in the know, and it will help you cut mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will set in if you let others make decisions for you. If you do things yourself, you’ll gain perspective and make connections that will help you advance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Learn from experience and stay in control. You know what you want better than anyone, so follow through with your plans from beginning to end. Don’t forgo an opportunity to please someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Step up and do things your way. Take control, make a statement and expand your circle of friends. An adjustment to please a friend, relative or loved one will lead to an unexpected opportunity.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sweet Revenge: Kristen Bishop, 33, and Sophie Miller, 26, were strangers from Texas until late March, when Miller called Bishop to reveal that both women were dating the same man, “Adam.” At first, Bishop didn’t believe Miller’s tale, but soon the facts came to light, and the two women cooked up a plot for revenge. The Scottish Sun reported that Bishop and Adam had planned a vacation to Turkey for early April, which was just a few days after the revealing phone call. When they landed in Istanbul, Bishop told him that she knew what had been going on; Miller met them at the airport, and the two women abandoned Adam, whom both had met on the dating app Hinge. Bishop had changed all the reservations in his name to Miller’s. “His jaw dropped when he saw (Sophie),” Bishop said. “We became friends quite quickly after we met up,” Bishop said of herself and Miller. “We really bonded over the eight-day trip, and it’s by far the happiest thing out of this unfortunate situation, that I found a great friend.”
