DEAR ABBY
Older, wiser woman wants to apologize for past sins
DEAR ABBY: Is it ever too late to apologize to an ex-boyfriend? I’m in my mid-40s now, and over the last three years, I have gone through a significant change. It has helped me to face myself, let go of useless hate and anger and forgive the people who hurt me. It has made me a much happier person.
One of the results of this change is realizing how much I dislike who I was when I was younger. I’m sure many people made mistakes in their early 20s and maybe blew it off, because I know I did. But now I can’t. I’m ashamed of my previous behavior and have been thinking about reaching out to him to apologize for the horrible things I did while we were together.
My family says I shouldn’t do it. They say I’m being ridiculous because “who cares about how an old partner treated you decades ago?” But I’m struggling with letting it go. I learned years ago to take responsibility for my mistakes, but it’s something I didn’t do in that relationship.
I’m currently in a solid and happy relationship, which is why I think my family may be so against this, and while I don’t know my ex’s relationship status, I have no ulterior motives for reaching out. The person I am today just wants very much to apologize for the person I used to be, but I don’t want to cause any problems. What is your neutral advice? — SORRY IN THE SOUTHWEST
DEAR SORRY IN THE SOUTHWEST: I don’t think it is ever too late to say “I’m sorry,” and I seriously doubt that an overdue apology for your past behavior would cause problems. Because you feel compelled to offer one, go ahead and do it. You may be pleasantly surprised to find that your former flame recovered from whatever you did and went on with his life as you have with yours. And if that’s not the case, he may need to receive your apology as much as you need to give it.
DEAR ABBY: My family and I moved to Las Vegas seven months ago, and we love it here. We are not heavy gamblers, but we occasionally like to hit a local casino (once, maybe twice, a month) and never spend more than $50. We consider it paying for entertainment rather than a chance at winning it big.
My parents are coming to visit soon and, unfortunately, they have had a history of compulsive gambling. They admit they have a problem and have been going to support groups off and on for the past year.
We have lots of off-strip fun planned, but I know they will want to visit a casino because, well, it’s Vegas! Would I be enabling them if I went with them to a casino? Could this trigger more compulsive gambling when they return home? Are there any boundaries I should set? I don’t want to see them spiral into their addiction again, but I also want us all to enjoy the “What happens in Vegas ...” vacation mentality during their visit. — GAMBLING WITH THEIR ADDICTION
DEAR GAMBLING: The “what happens in Vegas (stays in Vegas)” mentality means that what happened in Vegas was not something to be proud of. It would absolutely challenge your parents’ “sobriety” if you take them to a casino, and your fear that it could jump-start a relapse is well-founded. Keep them busy, but don’t take them to places where they are tempted to gamble. If they decide to do it on their own, you won’t have anything to feel guilty about.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Actress Lori Loughlin, below, is 56. Actress Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls”) is 48. Singer Afroman is 46. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 39. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 36. Rapper Soulja Boy is 30. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stop procrastinating and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what’s best. Pursue your passion, and be true to yourself and honest with those around you. Confront what needs to be changed and don’t take romance, love and family ties for granted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t put yourself in a precarious position. Be consistent and follow your heart. A routine that promises better health, peace of mind and compatibility with others is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You are responsible for your happiness. Take control of your life, say what’s on your mind and refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Rely on your skills, intelligence and beliefs. If someone tries to push you in a different direction, recognize what you have to do, and follow your path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Review what’s possible and make it happen. Don’t forgo an opportunity because someone feels threatened by the changes you want to make. Let go of the past and focus on your happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let the compliments you receive lead you down the wrong path. Stick to the rules and to the people you know you can trust. Make home and family priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make adjustments to ensure that your plans unfold without a hitch. Contact a former co-worker to get the help required to reach your expectations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position. Discuss problems before you commit. Know what you are up against and let go of what’s not working for you anymore. Get your priorities straight.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use past connections to bring you up to date regarding changes in your community or the workplace. Innovation and intelligence will help you surpass any competition you encounter today.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Adopting an unorthodox financial plan may seem outlandish, but when you crunch the numbers and consider the savings, you’ll revisit the idea. If you take physical action, good things will happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think about what you want. A partnership with someone who shares your interests and beliefs will be of great value. An emotional discussion will bring you closer to a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let others’ actions throw you off-guard. Keep moving at a consistent pace to overcome any setbacks. Personal improvements will push you to go the distance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t give up or settle for less. Take the initiative and go after your goals. Positive change is possible; the only thing holding you back is you.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Animal Antics: In Oakland, California’s Grand Lake neighborhood, Gerald the turkey has been an institution for some time, regularly queueing up with carpool riders near Morcom Rose Garden. But lately, Gerald has grown grumpy and started attacking park visitors, reports KGO, prompting complaints to Oakland Animal Services. “I swear I was getting flashbacks to the velociraptor scenes in ‘Jurassic Park’ as he was ‘cooing’ at me, sizing me up,” one said. Others said Gerald charged them, clawing and pecking as they tried to run. In response, the city closed the rose garden at the end of May and asked people not to feed Gerald or any other wildlife, as it “may have contributed to the male turkey becoming more aggressive,” the parks department said. Animal control officers are also trying to “train him to revert to natural behaviors,” but have had limited success keeping him socially distanced from humans.
