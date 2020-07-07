DEAR ABBY
Family breadwinner gives good health short shrift
DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful husband of almost 20 years and two teenage children. My husband is incredibly hardworking in his stressful career and has provided a very comfortable life for us. The trouble is, he puts work ahead of any self-care. He works most waking hours, doesn’t eat well, exercises rarely, is overweight — the list goes on. When I ask/encourage/nag him to make positive lifestyle choices, he reminds me of the life insurance he has and turns it around on me and says I am stressing him.
Abby, I love my husband, and I worry that this will cut his life and our life together short. Can you help? — BESIDE MYSELF WITH WORRY
DEAR BESIDE YOURSELF: I wish I could wave a magic wand and make your husband receptive to what you are trying to do for him. But until he’s ready to address these issues and do something about them, nothing will change.
If he enjoys his career and takes pride in the fact that you and your children are — and will be — provided for, then he’s living the life he has chosen for himself. This does not mean you must give up entirely suggesting healthy lifestyle choices, but perhaps do it a little less often and in terms of activities he might enjoy.
DEAR ABBY: After a long and successful life, my uncle recently passed away. His wife is my mother’s sister. During one of our phone calls, she told me she and my cousins had written his obituary and that it would be published soon. To my shock and dismay, I located the obituary and discovered that my sister and I were not mentioned as his niece and nephew. I am still terribly hurt. Why would they do this?
My sister and I grew up spending every major holiday and birthday with my uncle. The obituary did include his other niece and nephew who live on the opposite side of the country and kept in touch only with an occasional phone call and holiday card. I included my cousins in my parents’ and sister’s obituaries, all of whom have passed in the last few years.
I feel that I must address this with them, but I don’t want to add to the pain they are going through while they mourn their loss. I now dread attending the memorial because I’m worried friends of our family may bring it up, and I won’t know what to say. — HURT NEPHEW IN ILLINOIS
DEAR NEPHEW: Even when a death is expected, many people go into a state of shock, which interferes with their ability to sequence facts. It is entirely possible that the obituary was written when your aunt and cousins weren’t thinking straight, which is why you were omitted. If someone brings it up at the memorial — which I doubt will happen — rather than nurse hurt feelings, I hope you will point out that the family, including you, is grieving. Period.
DEAR ABBY: How do you politely ask a neighbor to mow his lawn at reasonable times of the day? Mine seems to be doing it three days a week and always when we want to enjoy our backyard. — TRYING TO RELAX
DEAR TRYING: If you are on speaking terms with this neighbor, explain that the noise from his lawnmower interferes with your ability to enjoy your backyard and ask POLITELY if he could schedule it at another hour of the day. If he is a good neighbor, he should be willing to accommodate you.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bandleader Doc Severinsen (“The Tonight Show”) is 93. Drummer-singer Ringo Starr of The Beatles is 80. Comedian Bill Oddie is 79. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 77. Actor Joe Spano is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 73. Actress Shelley Duvall is 71. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 61. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 57. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan, below, is 54. Actress Amy Carlson is 52. Actress Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 52. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 47. Actress Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 44. Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Your imagination will come in handy this year. Look at the possibilities and use innovative tactics to turn a longtime goal into a reality. A forced or unexpected change will turn out to be beneficial. Keep a positive attitude, and good things will come your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say only what’s necessary. If you start an in-depth discussion, you will feel agitated by what you hear. Personal goals will boost your confidence. A debate will deflate your ego.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Separate your emotions from how you handle your money. Making snap decisions or purchases on a whim will leave you in a precarious position. Put greater emphasis on personal growth and enlightenment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Life isn’t all about work. Take a breather and discover some of the joys you’ve been missing. Spend more time with loved ones or expanding your mind. Start a new hobby.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take precautions when dealing with work or domestic issues. Listen carefully and take your time deciding what’s best for you. Personal improvements will help build confidence. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take action based on facts, not on your emotions. If you act on an assumption, it will lead to regret and cost you an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by someone offering a colorful picture of what’s happening. Be resourceful and avoid damaging your or someone else’s reputation. A home improvement project is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put pent-up energy into something constructive. Arguing won’t solve problems, but compromise will. A change you make to your home or to a meaningful relationship will come with benefits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take an energetic and innovative approach to how you earn your living. Be creative, and you’ll find a unique way to use your talents to bring in more cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for a way to help someone in need. A kind gesture will give someone hope and offer insight into how you can make a difference in your community.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your feelings. Clear up an emotional issue you have with someone before it escalates. Remain calm and willing to compromise to keep the peace. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your motives before you decide to make a change. Trying to buy someone’s attention, time or love will not turn out the way you expect. Use intelligence and common sense.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take time to focus on your health and emotional well-being. What you discover will help you redirect your energy into the things that truly matter.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Early on the morning of April 15, an unidentified driver smashed his yellow Mustang into a fence in unincorporated Marin County, California, KPIX reported. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay later recounted what followed: The driver tried to back out of the fence, but failed to realize he was in drive and crashed through a home instead. The homeowner came out to investigate and, noting the driver’s impaired state, removed the keys from the Mustang and returned inside to call police. The driver then discovered the keys inside the homeowner’s Toyota and tried to make his getaway, Barclay said, but he shifted the car into drive and barreled through the house once more, coming to rest alongside his Mustang. When the homeowner again tried to take the keys away, the driver allegedly hit him repeatedly, causing major injuries. CHP arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI involving drugs, battery and theft of a vehicle.
